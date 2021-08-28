Live updates: Hurricane Ida heads toward Gulf Coast. What to know in South MS.

Hurricane Ida’s eye is becoming better defined as it churns northwest across the Gulf of Mexico, the National Hurricane Center said in early-morning updates on Saturday.

The eye of the storm is expected to make landfall in Louisiana late Sunday and then move inland over Louisiana or western Mississippi into Monday.

“Rapid strengthening is forecast during the next 24 to 36 hours and Ida is expected to be an extremely dangerous major hurricane when it approaches the northern Gulf coast on Sunday,” the center wrote in its 7 a.m. update. “Weakening is expected after Ida makes landfall.”

Harrison, Hancock and Jackson counties are all under a storm surge warning, hurricane watch, and tropical storm warning. A warning indicates forecasters expect conditions within the affected area, while a watch indicates they are possible.

Ida has strengthened rapidly because of warm water temperatures. Sea surface temperatures are well into the 80s across the Gulf.

“Not only is there warm surface water along the projected path of Ida, but there is deep warm water in that zone,” AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said.

Officials have urged everyone to complete storm preparations as early as possible because storm conditions are likely throughout Sunday.

The National Hurricane Center expects tropical storm conditions to appear on the northern Gulf Coast possibly starting late Saturday and accelerating as Ida makes landfall on Sunday, forecasters wrote in an update on Aug. 28, 2021. National Hurricane Center

Friday 10 p.m. update

Now in the Gulf of Mexico, Hurricane Ida is forecast to rapidly intensify to “an extremely dangerous category 4 hurricane,” the National Hurricane Center said at 10 p.m. Friday.

The eye of the storm is expected to make landfall in Louisiana late Sunday or early Monday, but “storm surge, wind, and rainfall impacts will extend far from the center.”

Mississippi’s three coastal counties are still under a hurricane watch, storm surge warning and tropical storm warning.

There is a “danger of life-threatening storm surge inundation” of 7-11 feet in Hancock and Harrison counties and 4-7 feet in Jackson County.

Heavy rainfall of over 10 inches is possible along with flooding and tornadoes.

It is too soon to say how strong winds will be on the Coast, but widespread power outages are likely along with some damage to trees and buildings.

Ida made landfall in Cuba at 6:20 p.m. Central Time Friday. Moving over land did not weaken it much, and the hurricane kept a well-defined eye.

The storm is now in the Gulf of Mexico, where conditions are near-perfect for it to rapidly intensify: warm waters, moist air and low wind shear.

“In fact, it seems likely that Ida will pass over a warm eddy over the central Gulf of Mexico, where the ocean heat content is very high,” the National Hurricane Center said at 10 p.m. Friday. “All of the models show significant strengthening, but there is a fair amount of spread on how strong the hurricane will get.”

The NHC’s forecast of a Category 4 is “near the high end” of what models predict.

Hurricane Ida is still forecast to reach peak 140 mph winds before landfall.

Wind speed forecast for Hurricane Ida as of 10 p.m. Friday National Hurricane Center

As the system crosses the Gulf, the wind field is likely to expand, and the first winds could reach the coast by Sunday morning.

“Therefore, all preparations to protect life and property for this dangerous event need to be made on Saturday.”

After landfall, rapid weakening is expected due to land interaction, drier air, and an increase in shear.

#Ida continues to move to the NW. With the current forecast preparations must be rushed to completion. #Ida is still forecasted to make landfall as a Cat 4 Hurricane. If you are able or under evacuation orders leave! #mswx #lawx pic.twitter.com/cAWK68VsRj — NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) August 28, 2021

Evacuation orders

Hancock County

Shoreline Park (east and west of Highway 90)

Cedar Point

South Beach Boulevard

East and west side of Highway 603

North Beach

The south side of Clermont Harbor

Lakeshore

Ansley and Herron Bay

Harbor Drive

Chapman Road

Jourdan River Drive

Hurricane shelters

Pets are not allowed at shelters, and COVID-19 protocols must be followed including wearing masks, social distancing and temperature checks.

Jackson County

Open at 6 p.m. Saturday. Ocean Springs residents should call 228-875-406 before 3 p.m. Saturday for transportation .

East Jackson County, 18413 Highway 613, Hurley

West Jackson County, 13000 Walker Road, Ocean Springs.

Harrison County

D’Iberville High School shelter, 15625 Lamey Bridge Road, Biloxi.

County Farm Road shelter, 15038 County Farm Road, Gulfport.

West Harrison High School shelter, 10399 County Farm Road, Gulfport.

Harrison Central HIgh School, 15600 School Road, Gulfport.

Lobouy Road shelter, 9505 Lobouy Road, Pass Christian.

Saucier Lizana Road shelter, 23771 Saucier Lizana Road, Saucier.

Hancock County

Opens at 10 a.m. Saturday

Kiln shelter, 18320 Highway 43, Kiln.

George County

Open at 8 a.m. Sunday

Agricola Storm Shelter, 3161 Cooks Corner Road

Benndale Storm Shelter, 5207 Hwy. 26 West

Medical Needs Shelter in Stone County

The Mississippi State Department of Health is opening a shelter of last resort for those people whose medical needs cannot be accommodated in a general population shelter.

It is at 1640 Coy Avenue in Wiggins.

Sdmission is evaluated based on the following:

Those with health or medical conditions who require professional observation or care,

Those with chronic conditions who require assistance with daily living activities or skilled nursing care, but do not require hospitalization,

Those who need supervised medication dispensing or vital signs readings,

Those with physical, mental, or cognitive disabilities who cannot be sheltered in a general population shelter, or

Those with other disabilities who cannot be sheltered in a general population shelter.

Only one caregiver may accompany the resident inside the shelter. All residents should bring any prescribed medication or equipment needed for care if possible.

Service animals will be allowed. Other family pets can be accommodated in a nearby location.

Please be advised that because of COVID-19, the shelter will only operate at limited capacity with socially distanced medical-grade cots. Please bring clothes for your stay, as well as a mask. If you do not have a mask, one will be provided for you.

Transportation to shelters

Coast Transit Authority will provide rides to Harrison County shelters once they open.. All riders must be ready for pickup at the time set by Harrison County EMA officials.

Passengers will be transported to the shelters closest to their homes.

There is two-bag carry-on limit for each passenger and riders should bring their own hurricane supplies, such as food and water, oxygen, medications, baby formulas, wipes and diapers.

Passengers are required to wear masks. Log on to CoastTransit.com or call 228-896-8080 for more information.

Wind and rain comes down along the MS Coast in Ocean Springs on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. Hannah Ruhoff hruhoff@sunherald.com

Sandbag locations

These self-serve locations in Harrison County open at 8 a.m. Friday. Bags and sand will be available, but bring a shovel.

Biloxi — District 5 Woolmarket Work Center, 16395 Old Woolmarket Road

D’Iberville — District 1 D’Iberville Work Center, 10085 Doris Deno Ave.

Gulfport

U.S. 90 & Courthouse Road (south of 90)

Harrison County Road Department, 10076 Lorraine Road

District 2 Lyman Work Center, 15001 County Farm Road

District 4 Orange Grove Work Center, 8300 34th Ave.

Long Beach

District 3 Long Beach Work Center, 605 North Seal Ave.

Long Beach Harbor

These self-serve locations in Hancock County open at noon Friday Those who need assistance should contact the county Emergency Management Agency at 228-255-0942 or Hancock County Central Dispatch at 228-255-9191:

Hancock County Horse Arena, 4184 Kiln Delisle Road

Old Hancock County Complex, 3068 Longfellow Drive

Lakeshore Community Center, 6440 Lower Bay Road

Bayside Fire Department, 6215 West Hinds Street

West Hancock Fire Department, 16006 Washington Street

Diamondhead City Hall, 5000 Diamondhead Circle

These Jackson County self-serve location will be open by noon Friday. Bring a shovel; bags are provided.

Ocean Springs

Public Works Department, 712 A Pine Drive

Ocean Springs at West Division Roads Department, N. Washington Avenue (MS 609)

Fontainebleau Fire Department, 3901 MS 57 South

St. Andrews Fire Department, 1401 Elm St.

Moss Point

New Central Fire Station, 4204 Bellview St.

East Division Roads Department, 10825 MS 63

Forts Lake Fire Department, 10701 Forts Lake Road

Escatawpa Fire Station, 3801 Sentinel Drive

Others in Jackson County

Gautier behind City Hall, U.S. 90

Pascagoula at Jackson County Fairgrounds, 2902 Shortcut Road

Vancleave at Central Division Roads Dept., 8500 Jim Ramsey Road

