Live updates: Hurricane Ida heads toward Gulf Coast. What to know in South MS.

Hurricane Ida’s eye is becoming better defined as it churns northwest across the Gulf of Mexico, the National Hurricane Center said in early-morning updates on Saturday.

The eye of the storm is expected to make landfall in Louisiana late Sunday and then move inland over Louisiana or western Mississippi into Monday.

“Rapid strengthening is forecast during the next 24 to 36 hours and Ida is expected to be an extremely dangerous major hurricane when it approaches the northern Gulf coast on Sunday,” the center wrote in its 7 a.m. update. “Weakening is expected after Ida makes landfall.”

Harrison, Hancock and Jackson counties are all under a storm surge warning, hurricane watch, and tropical storm warning. A warning indicates forecasters expect conditions within the affected area, while a watch indicates they are possible.

Ida has strengthened rapidly because of warm water temperatures. Sea surface temperatures are well into the 80s across the Gulf.

“Not only is there warm surface water along the projected path of Ida, but there is deep warm water in that zone,” AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said.

Officials have urged everyone to complete storm preparations as early as possible because storm conditions are likely throughout Sunday.

TropicalStormWinds.png
The National Hurricane Center expects tropical storm conditions to appear on the northern Gulf Coast possibly starting late Saturday and accelerating as Ida makes landfall on Sunday, forecasters wrote in an update on Aug. 28, 2021. National Hurricane Center

Friday 10 p.m. update

Now in the Gulf of Mexico, Hurricane Ida is forecast to rapidly intensify to “an extremely dangerous category 4 hurricane,” the National Hurricane Center said at 10 p.m. Friday.

The eye of the storm is expected to make landfall in Louisiana late Sunday or early Monday, but “storm surge, wind, and rainfall impacts will extend far from the center.”

Mississippi’s three coastal counties are still under a hurricane watch, storm surge warning and tropical storm warning.

There is a “danger of life-threatening storm surge inundation” of 7-11 feet in Hancock and Harrison counties and 4-7 feet in Jackson County.

Heavy rainfall of over 10 inches is possible along with flooding and tornadoes.

It is too soon to say how strong winds will be on the Coast, but widespread power outages are likely along with some damage to trees and buildings.

Ida made landfall in Cuba at 6:20 p.m. Central Time Friday. Moving over land did not weaken it much, and the hurricane kept a well-defined eye.

The storm is now in the Gulf of Mexico, where conditions are near-perfect for it to rapidly intensify: warm waters, moist air and low wind shear.

“In fact, it seems likely that Ida will pass over a warm eddy over the central Gulf of Mexico, where the ocean heat content is very high,” the National Hurricane Center said at 10 p.m. Friday. “All of the models show significant strengthening, but there is a fair amount of spread on how strong the hurricane will get.”

The NHC’s forecast of a Category 4 is “near the high end” of what models predict.

Hurricane Ida is still forecast to reach peak 140 mph winds before landfall.

wind speed 10 pm fri.png
Wind speed forecast for Hurricane Ida as of 10 p.m. Friday National Hurricane Center

As the system crosses the Gulf, the wind field is likely to expand, and the first winds could reach the coast by Sunday morning.

“Therefore, all preparations to protect life and property for this dangerous event need to be made on Saturday.”

After landfall, rapid weakening is expected due to land interaction, drier air, and an increase in shear.

Evacuation orders

Hancock County

Find more info here.

Hurricane shelters

Pets are not allowed at shelters, and COVID-19 protocols must be followed including wearing masks, social distancing and temperature checks.

Jackson County

Open at 6 p.m. Saturday. Ocean Springs residents should call 228-875-406 before 3 p.m. Saturday for transportation .

Harrison County

Hancock County

Opens at 10 a.m. Saturday

George County

Open at 8 a.m. Sunday

Medical Needs Shelter in Stone County

The Mississippi State Department of Health is opening a shelter of last resort for those people whose medical needs cannot be accommodated in a general population shelter.

It is at 1640 Coy Avenue in Wiggins.

Sdmission is evaluated based on the following:

Only one caregiver may accompany the resident inside the shelter. All residents should bring any prescribed medication or equipment needed for care if possible.

Service animals will be allowed. Other family pets can be accommodated in a nearby location.

Please be advised that because of COVID-19, the shelter will only operate at limited capacity with socially distanced medical-grade cots. Please bring clothes for your stay, as well as a mask. If you do not have a mask, one will be provided for you.

For general population shelter information, visit https://www.msema.org/shelters.

Transportation to shelters

Coast Transit Authority will provide rides to Harrison County shelters once they open.. All riders must be ready for pickup at the time set by Harrison County EMA officials.

Passengers will be transported to the shelters closest to their homes.

There is two-bag carry-on limit for each passenger and riders should bring their own hurricane supplies, such as food and water, oxygen, medications, baby formulas, wipes and diapers.

Passengers are required to wear masks. Log on to CoastTransit.com or call 228-896-8080 for more information.

20210827_idaprep_008.jpg
Wind and rain comes down along the MS Coast in Ocean Springs on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. Hannah Ruhoff hruhoff@sunherald.com

Sandbag locations

These self-serve locations in Harrison County open at 8 a.m. Friday. Bags and sand will be available, but bring a shovel.

Biloxi — District 5 Woolmarket Work Center, 16395 Old Woolmarket Road

D’Iberville — District 1 D’Iberville Work Center, 10085 Doris Deno Ave.

Gulfport

Long Beach

These self-serve locations in Hancock County open at noon Friday Those who need assistance should contact the county Emergency Management Agency at 228-255-0942 or Hancock County Central Dispatch at 228-255-9191:

These Jackson County self-serve location will be open by noon Friday. Bring a shovel; bags are provided.

Ocean Springs

Moss Point

Others in Jackson County

Other Sun Herald coverage from Friday

