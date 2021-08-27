Food, water and gasoline are hot commodities in South MS as Hurricane Ida nears

Lines started forming at gas stations and grocery store checkouts across South Mississippi even before Ida became a hurricane Friday as it entered the Gulf of Mexico.

On Thursday afternoon, Murphy’s gas station on U.S. 90 in Ocean Springs had run out of all but supreme gas. Across the street, every pump was busy as people filled their cars, trucks and gas cans so they have fuel for generators and chain saws.

By Friday, the Chevron on Pass Road at Courthouse in Gulfport was out of gas. Other stations had supplies, but long lines formed at almost every gas station from Bay St. Louis and Waveland, east through Harrison and Jackson counties.

Prices remain steady, at least until Mississippi and other states begin to feel the effects of the temporary closure of oil platforms in the Gulf. The average price of regular gasoline in South Mississippi was $2.75 on Monday and is $2.74 Friday, according to AAA Gas Prices website.

The tropics was the topic of conversation as people shopped for bread, milk, eggs, snacks and other hurricane essentials.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

It has the feel of preparations for other storms, although supply chain shortages still of toilet paper and other items had some shelves sparsely stocked even before the hurricane.

For those in a hurry, the Target in D’Iberville Friday afternoon wasn’t much busier than average while the nearby Walmart was packed.

With Ida forecast to strengthen into a Category 3, shoppers were already at Greer’s Tiger in Vancleave when it opened at 6 a.m. Friday. The first things to go were bottled water and milk.

One person said he didn’t expect any problems for South Mississippi with the storm is forecast to make landfall in Louisiana. Others said they weren’t taking any chances, since hurricanes are known to change direction — and who wants to be stuck at home without charcoal and chocolate?

Tips for stocking up for a hurricane

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

▪ The National Hurricane Center recommends 3-5 days of food and at least 1 gallon of water per person, per day.

▪ If you see a gas station without a line or anyone pumping gas, it’s likely they’ve run out. Stations that have lines also have gas.

▪ If you only need a few things, look for supplies at dollar stores and convenience stores, where you can also stock up on a flashlight, batteries, bottled water and snacks.

▪ ATM machines don’t work if the power goes out. Get some extra cash at the checkout or bank.

▪ Fill containers with water from your faucet now, in case the power goes out, as an alternative to buying bottled water.

▪ Shop off hours. It’s more likely the staff will have had time to stock the shelves

▪ Remember to keep you computer and cell phone charged. Power sources to provide a charge are available at office supply stores, or get a solar charger or a car adapter to charge your phone or computer.