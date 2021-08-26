Tropical depression forecast to rapidly intensify ‘near major hurricane strength’ in Gulf

A tropical depression expected to become Hurricane Ida poses a serious threat to the northern Gulf Coast from Texas to the Florida panhandle, with hurricane conditions expected by Sunday.

“There is a risk of life-threatening storm surge, damaging hurricane-force winds, and heavy rainfall Sunday and Monday along the northern Gulf Coast from the Florida Panhandle to the upper Texas coast, with the greatest risk along the coast of Louisiana,” the National Hurricane Center’s latest forecast says.

Forecasters expect the storm, now in the Caribbean, to strengthen to Category 2 hurricane strength at landfall, which means hurricane-force winds of 96-110 miles per hour. Damage to roofs and siding on homes, uprooted or snapped trees and near total power loss can be expected from a Category 2 hurricane, according to the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.

Major hurricanes, Category 3 or higher, cause damage described as “devastating” and, for a Category 4 or 5, “catastrophic.”

“The NHC intensity forecast brings the system near major hurricane strength when it approaches the northern Gulf coast on Sunday,” the latest forecast says.

Because the tropical depression is still well offshore and forming a stronger center of circulation, the area of landfall is uncertain.

“There is no certainty as to where the eye is going to go, it’s just too far out for that,” said Harrison County emergency manager and meteorologist Matt Stratton. “Even outside the eye, we’re going to have winds and rain, downed trees, power outages and other issues. It doesn’t matter where the eye is going.

“If it does get to Category 2 intensity, storm surge is going to be an issue as well.”

Storm surge forecasts are not expected until Saturday, or 48 hours out.

MS Coast resident should prepare for hurricane

Mississippi Gulf Coast residents are advised to begin preparations for a hurricane, as the tropical depression is expected to rapidly intensify in the Gulf. The winds are expected to push life-threatening storm surge ashore.

Rapid intensification is expected because Caribbean and Gulf waters are warm, and the storm will encounter little wind shear and be fed by mid-level moisture.

“All the factors seem to support intensification with this storm,” Stratton said. “I don’t see anything that’s putting the brakes on it.”

“With a favorable environment to develop, a strong hurricane is a possibility and we definitely want to prepare for that.”

