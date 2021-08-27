Weather News
MS Coast schools will close after Hurricane Ida hits Gulf region. Here’s a list.
School districts in South Mississippi are announcing closures for Monday, Aug. 30, ahead of Hurricane Ida’s projected landfall on Sunday.
Ida was upgraded to Category 1 hurricane Friday morning and is expected to strengthen to a Category 3, a major hurricane, before landfall.
Here’s a list of school closures in the South Mississippi area. The Sun Herald will update it as more information from school districts become available.
Diocese of Biloxi
Schools will be closed Monday
Jackson County School District
Jackson County schools will be closed on Monday
Long Beach School District
All students will be assigned a laptop computer to bring home over the weekend. A regular school day is scheduled for Monday, but will switch to virtual instruction if the schools can’t open due to sever weather. If there are power outates and virtual is not an option, the district will face making up the day.
In the event we experience power outages, the virtual option will not be feasible, and we will be faced with the possibility of making up the day.
Moss Point School District
Schools at Moss Point will be closed Monday. The district plans to return Tuesday for a regular school day. Monitor the district’s website for updates.
Ocean Springs School District
Ocean Springs schools will be closed on Monday
Pascagoula-Gautier School District
Pascagoula-Gautier schools will be closed Monday
William Carey University
William Carey’s Tradition Campus in Harrison County will be closed Monday morning and reopen at noon. Morning classes will be shifted online.
Do you have a school closure we should know about? Email mynews@sunherald.com.
