Hurricane Ida will likely be catastrophic Cat 4 at landfall. What it means for MS Coast.

Hurricane Ida has formed an eye as it heads toward the Gulf of Mexico, where the storm is now expected to rapidly intensify under favorable conditions and pound ashore Sunday at a Category 4 hurricane with sustained winds of 140 mph.

“Catastrophic damage” can be expected from a Category 4 or Category 5 hurricane, according to the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Category 4 hurricanes have wind speeds of 130-156 mph.

Landfall is expected in southeast Louisiana, but heavy rainfall and storm surge will be worst to the north and east of the storm.

The following weather alerts apply to the Mississippi Coast.

A tropical storm warning, with winds up to 74 mph, from the mouth of the Pearl River to the Mississippi-Alabama border. Storm-force winds could arrive within 48 hours.

A storm surge warning for the entire Mississippi coastline, with 7-11 feet of storm surge forecast from Hancock County to Ocean Springs and 4-7 feet from Ocean Springs to the Alabama border. Surge could arrive within 36 hours.

Potential for life-threatening flash-flooding with 8 to 16 inches of rain and isolated maximum amounts of 20 inches.

“This is a life-threatening situation,” the National Hurricane Center warns. “Persons located within these areas should take all necessary actions to protect life and property from rising water and the potential for other dangerous conditions.”

The 4 p.m. forecast update significantly increased the expected strength of the storm.

“In addition to the expected increase in strength, the dynamical model guidance again calls for Ida’s wind field to expand while it moves over the Gulf of Mexico.”

4PM CT Ida Update - The time to act is NOW. Hurricane Ida is now forecast to make landfall as a category 4 hurricane. This will bring SIGNIFICANT impacts to Southern Louisiana and Southern Mississippi. No major changes to the track at this time, moved just a touch to the east. pic.twitter.com/MRIiBaHTFt — NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) August 27, 2021