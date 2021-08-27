Weather News

Hurricane Ida will likely be catastrophic Cat 4 at landfall. What it means for MS Coast.

Hurricane Ida has formed an eye as it heads toward the Gulf of Mexico, where the storm is now expected to rapidly intensify under favorable conditions and pound ashore Sunday at a Category 4 hurricane with sustained winds of 140 mph.

“Catastrophic damage” can be expected from a Category 4 or Category 5 hurricane, according to the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Category 4 hurricanes have wind speeds of 130-156 mph.

Landfall is expected in southeast Louisiana, but heavy rainfall and storm surge will be worst to the north and east of the storm.

The following weather alerts apply to the Mississippi Coast.

“This is a life-threatening situation,” the National Hurricane Center warns. “Persons located within these areas should take all necessary actions to protect life and property from rising water and the potential for other dangerous conditions.”

The 4 p.m. forecast update significantly increased the expected strength of the storm.

“In addition to the expected increase in strength, the dynamical model guidance again calls for Ida’s wind field to expand while it moves over the Gulf of Mexico.”

