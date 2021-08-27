Will MS Coast casinos close this weekend as Tropical Storm Ida nears the Gulf?

Bets are that people will be heading to the Coast casinos this weekend to wager on football games, but the action in the tropics also may affect their plans.

The Mississippi Gaming Commission is monitoring the track of Tropical Storm Ida and will act appropriately to protect the casino employees and patrons, said Executive Director Allen Godfrey.

It was the same situation in June, when Tropical Storm Claudette was in the Gulf and possibly heading toward the Mississippi Coast. The system brought gusty winds and heavy rain to Mississippi, but the storm tracked east over Alabama and Florida and the Coast casinos stayed open.

Ida could possibly become a Category 3 storm and is forecast to make landfall on the Louisiana coast.

The Gaming Commission has ordered all the casinos in South Mississippi to close because of tropical weather many times over the years. In other cases, individual casinos closed because of flooding or hazardous road conditions.

Impacts from Ida’s storm surge could be greater at Silver Slipper and Hollywood Gulf Coast in Hancock County and the casinos along the beach than at IP Casino in Biloxi and Scarlet Pearl Casino in D’Iberville, which are on the Back Bay rather than the front beach.

Godfrey said the casino operators in South Mississippi have taken steps with COVID to establish safety precautions for their staff and customers while staying open and providing jobs, and are making preparations for any impact from the storm.

“They’re taking care of their staff and patrons,” he said, “and they’ll do the same thing here.”

This is Godfrey’s 11th hurricane season as executive director and comes just days before he retires from the job on Aug. 31.

Jay McDaniel, Godfrey’s deputy director for 10 years, becomes the new executive director on Sept. 1.

The Sun Herald will provide any updates should the casinos close because of Hurricane Ida.