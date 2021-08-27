List: What’s canceled, closed and rescheduled in South MS for Hurricane Ida

Hurricane Ida is expected to impact South Mississippi over the weekend and into Monday, Aug. 30.

School closings are listed here.

Here are the other cancellations and closings for the Coast, which are updated regularly:

Events

▪ Friday’s football game between Long Beach High School and Hancock High has been canceled.

▪ Friday’s Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College women’s soccer game with Motlow State is moved to Hattiesburg at 6 p.m. because of wet field conditions in Perkinston.

▪ Saturday’s Gary Allan show at the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino has been rescheduled to Oct. 16. All current tickets will be honored for the new date. Details: 888-566-7469

▪ Explore Gulf Park at the USM campus in Long Beach has been modified. The new schedule begins Tuesday, if conditions warrant, through Thursday. If necessary, the entire program will move to the following week. For information: Jessica.langston@usm.edu

Attractions and offices

▪ Biloxi Visitors Center will have modified hours Saturday from 8 a.m.-noon and will be closed Sunday.

▪ Ingalls Shipbuilding will suspend all operations of all shifts in Louisiana and Mississippi on Monday. For the latest Ingalls information, subscribe to IngallsConnect Text (text 123-Ingalls to 38671) and continue to check social media, the IngallsConnect App or call the infoline at 877-871-2058.

▪ Mississippi Aquarium in Gulfport will be closed Saturday and Sunday and will assess the situation for Monday.

Public services

▪ Dialysis patients should stay in touch with their dialysis facilities and attend treatments Friday and Saturday. Follow the Emergency Meal Plan and be mindful of your fluid intake. The Fresenius Kidney Care Emergency Hotline is 800-626-1297

▪ Gulf Islands National Seashore has closed and issued a mandatory evacuation for its campgrounds, which includes Davis Bayou Area in Mississippi and Opal Beach, Perdido Key, Okaloosa, and Fort Pickens Areas in Florida.

▪ Jackson County Animal Shelter will be closed Saturday. The shelter at 4400 Audubon Lane, Gautier, will house the pets of sheltered persons during the storm.

▪ Jackson County Landfill at 10401 Seaman Road, will be open Saturday from 7 a.m.-noon. All vehicles must be out of the landfill by noon. The county will monitor the weather to determine when the landfall can reopen and the status of rubbish routes.

▪ Jackson County governmental offices and Jackson County Courts will be closed Monday.

▪ U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service is closing recreation areas in South Mississippi. All recreation areas, trails and trailheads on the De Soto Ranger District are closed. At 2 p.m. Saturday, all recreation areas, trails and trailheads on the Chickasawhay Ranger District will be closed. At 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Okhissa Lake Recreation Area and Clear Springs Recreation Area on the Homochitto Ranger District will be closed.

Do you have a cancellation or closure we should know about? Email mynews@sunherald.com.