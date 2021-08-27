Weather News
Live updates: MS Gulf Coast prepares for hurricane as Tropical Storm Ida threatens
The Mississippi Gulf Coast has two days to prepare for the effects of a possible strong Category 2 hurricane.
Now Tropical Storm Ida, the system is forecast to face very favorable conditions for strengthening as it crosses the Gulf of Mexico.
Landfall is still forecast for the Louisiana coast late Sunday or early Monday, with maximum winds of 110 mph near the eye of the storm.
The National Hurricane Center at 10 p.m. Thursday issued a Hurricane Watch and Storm Surge Watch for the three coastal counties of Mississippi.
As much as 7-11 feet of storm surge is possible from Louisiana to Ocean Springs, the NHC said, and as much as 4-7 feet in Jackson County to the Mississippi/Alabama border.
Rainfall of 8 to 12inches with isolated maximum amounts up to 15 inches along the central Gulf Coast from Sunday into Monday, the Hurricane Center said.
Both the NOAA and Air Force Hurricane Hunters will be investigating Ida on Friday morning.
This story will update throughout the day Friday with the latest forecasts.
The National Hurricane Center issues forecast updates for named storms every six hours at 4 a.m., 10 a.m., 4 p.m. and 10 p.m., and changes to advisories every three hours.
Local updates
Gulf Islands National Seashore has closed and issued a mandatory evacuation for its campgrounds, which includes Davis Bayou Area in Mississippi and Opal Beach, Perdido Key, Okaloosa, and Fort Pickens Areas in Florida.
Sandbag locations
These self-serve locations in Harrison County open at 8 a.m. Friday. Bags and sand will be available, but bring a shovel.
Biloxi — District 5 Woolmarket Work Center, 16395 Old Woolmarket Road
D’Iberville — District 1 D’Iberville Work Center, 10085 Doris Deno Ave.
Gulfport
- U.S. 90 & Courthouse Riad (south of 90)
- Harrison County Road Department, 10076 Lorraine Road
- District 2 Lyman Work Center, 15001 County Farm Road
- District 4 Orange Grove Work Center, 8300 34th Ave.
Long Beach
- District 3 Long Beach Work Center, 605 North Seal Ave.
- Long Beach Harbor
These self-serve locations in Hancock County open at noon Friday Those who need assistance should contact the county Emergency Management Agency at 228-255-0942 or Hancock County Central Dispatch at 228-255-9191:
- Hancock County Horse Arena, 4184 Kiln Delisle Road
- Old Hancock County Complex, 3068 Longfellow Drive
- Lakeshore Community Center, 6440 Lower Bay Road
- Bayside Fire Department, 6215 West Hinds Street
- West Hancock Fire Department, 16006 Washington Street
- Diamondhead City Hall, 5000 Diamondhead Circle
These Jackson County self-serve location will be open by noon Friday. Bring a shovel; bags are provided.
Ocean Springs
- Public Works Department, 712 A Pine Drive
- Ocean Springs at West Division Roads Department, N. Washington Avenue (MS 609)
Fontainebleau Fire Department, 3901 MS 57 South
St. Andrews Fire Department, 1401 Elm St.
Moss Point
- New Central Fire Station, 4204 Bellview St.
East Division Roads Department, 10825 MS 63
- Forts Lake Fire Department, 10701 Forts Lake Road
- Escatawpa Fire Station, 3801 Sentinel Drive
Others in Jackson County
- Gautier behind City Hall, U.S. 90
- Pascagoula at Jackson County Fairgrounds, 2902 Shortcut Road
- Vancleave at Central Division Roads Dept., 8500 Jim Ramsey Road
