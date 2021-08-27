Live updates: MS Gulf Coast prepares for hurricane as Tropical Storm Ida threatens

The Mississippi Gulf Coast has two days to prepare for the effects of a possible strong Category 2 hurricane.

Now Tropical Storm Ida, the system is forecast to face very favorable conditions for strengthening as it crosses the Gulf of Mexico.

Landfall is still forecast for the Louisiana coast late Sunday or early Monday, with maximum winds of 110 mph near the eye of the storm.

The National Hurricane Center at 10 p.m. Thursday issued a Hurricane Watch and Storm Surge Watch for the three coastal counties of Mississippi.

As much as 7-11 feet of storm surge is possible from Louisiana to Ocean Springs, the NHC said, and as much as 4-7 feet in Jackson County to the Mississippi/Alabama border.

Rainfall of 8 to 12inches with isolated maximum amounts up to 15 inches along the central Gulf Coast from Sunday into Monday, the Hurricane Center said.

Both the NOAA and Air Force Hurricane Hunters will be investigating Ida on Friday morning.

This story will update throughout the day Friday with the latest forecasts.

The National Hurricane Center issues forecast updates for named storms every six hours at 4 a.m., 10 a.m., 4 p.m. and 10 p.m., and changes to advisories every three hours.

Local updates

Gulf Islands National Seashore has closed and issued a mandatory evacuation for its campgrounds, which includes Davis Bayou Area in Mississippi and Opal Beach, Perdido Key, Okaloosa, and Fort Pickens Areas in Florida.

Sandbag locations

These self-serve locations in Harrison County open at 8 a.m. Friday. Bags and sand will be available, but bring a shovel.

Biloxi — District 5 Woolmarket Work Center, 16395 Old Woolmarket Road

D’Iberville — District 1 D’Iberville Work Center, 10085 Doris Deno Ave.

Gulfport

U.S. 90 & Courthouse Riad (south of 90)

Harrison County Road Department, 10076 Lorraine Road

District 2 Lyman Work Center, 15001 County Farm Road

District 4 Orange Grove Work Center, 8300 34th Ave.

Long Beach

District 3 Long Beach Work Center, 605 North Seal Ave.

Long Beach Harbor

These self-serve locations in Hancock County open at noon Friday Those who need assistance should contact the county Emergency Management Agency at 228-255-0942 or Hancock County Central Dispatch at 228-255-9191:

Hancock County Horse Arena, 4184 Kiln Delisle Road

Old Hancock County Complex, 3068 Longfellow Drive

Lakeshore Community Center, 6440 Lower Bay Road

Bayside Fire Department, 6215 West Hinds Street

West Hancock Fire Department, 16006 Washington Street

Diamondhead City Hall, 5000 Diamondhead Circle

These Jackson County self-serve location will be open by noon Friday. Bring a shovel; bags are provided.

Ocean Springs

Public Works Department, 712 A Pine Drive

Ocean Springs at West Division Roads Department, N. Washington Avenue (MS 609)

Fontainebleau Fire Department, 3901 MS 57 South

St. Andrews Fire Department, 1401 Elm St.

Moss Point

New Central Fire Station, 4204 Bellview St.

East Division Roads Department, 10825 MS 63

Forts Lake Fire Department, 10701 Forts Lake Road

Escatawpa Fire Station, 3801 Sentinel Drive

Others in Jackson County