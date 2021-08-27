We’ve dropped our paywall on Tropical Storm Ida stories

NOAA satellite imagery shows Tropical Depression 9 on Thursday in the Caribbean. The storm is expected to strengthen into Hurricane Ida and is threatening the northern Gulf with a landfall Sunday. NOAA

As Tropical Storm Ida continues to strengthen in the Gulf of Mexico, we’ve decided to make The Sun Herald’s hurricane-related news available to all readers — free of charge.

As a local paper with unique stakes and interests in the communities we cover, we are invaluably positioned to bring you the most reliable and up-to-date news about Tropical Storm Ida and how it might affect you.

To get the most out of our fast-paced coverage, readers can download our mobile app in the Apple app store or Google Play, and sign up for breaking news alerts. You can also subscribe to our breaking news and severe weather newsletters.

While we still believe that our challenging work is important and worth paying for, the core of our mission is to support our readers with information that matters most during major news events such as these. If you are not a current subscriber, please consider investing in a subscription.