Live updates: Mississippi Coast election results for mayors, city councils and more

7 p.m.

The polls have closed for municipal primary elections across Mississippi. Now the counting begins.

▪ Ten South Mississippi cities held primaries Tuesday: Biloxi, Gulfport, Bay St. Louis, Ocean Springs, Long Beach, Pass Christian, D’Iberville, Pascagoula, Moss Point and Gautier. There aren’t any contested primary races in Diamondhead, and Waveland will hold municipal elections in 2022.

▪ The big races include those in the running to be the new mayor of Ocean Springs, Moss Point and Pass Christian. A few voting precincts in Ocean Springs and Moss Point had already reported hundreds of voters by mid-morning.

▪ A primary election is held when there is more than one candidate from the same party running for an office. The general election will include one candidate from each party, including independent candidates.

▪ Several races will be decided tonight because all the candidates were from the same party.

▪ Any race where the top candidate does not get 50% of the vote plus one will go to a runoff with the next-largest vote-getter.

▪ The primary runoff election is April 27.

▪ Mississippi’s general election is June 8.

This story will update as results are reported across the Coast.

Ocean Springs residents cast their votes for the municipal primary elections April 6, 2021. Alyssa Newton anewton@sunherald.com

Moss Point residents cast their votes at the Young Men’s Business Club for the municipal primary elections Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Alyssa Newton anewton@sunherald.com

A sign outside of the Ryan Youth Center in Ocean Springs, Mississippi, directs residents to vote inside during the municipal primary elections April 6, 2021. Alyssa Newton anewton@sunherald.com