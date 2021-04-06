Biloxi re-elects mayor and 2 council members, with 3 races to be decided in June

Biloxi Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich was unopposed in this year’s election, winning his second full term.

All of the incumbent city council members ran for re-election, with four Republican contested races in Tuesday’s primary election. Two incumbents won and the other is headed to the general election.

The unofficial results for the council races were announced shortly after 8:40 p.m.

Absentee ballots must be postmarked by April 6 and have five days to arrive at city hall before the election is certified.

There will be no run-off election needed, as the three incumbent councilmen held off challengers. Council members Dixie Newman and Nathan Barrett had no opposition.

Councilmen Paul Tisdale in Ward 5, George Lawrence in Ward 1 and Felix Gines in Ward 2 face opponents in the June 8 General election.

The results are:

Ward 1

Keith Anderson —227 votes

Becca Vanderford — 72 votes

Steve “Stevie” Brosh Jr. — 24 votes

Anderson will face Incumbent George Lawrence, a Democrat, June 8.

Ward 4

Incumbent Robert Deming III — 373 votes

Former assistant police chief Rodney McGilvary — 328 votes

Ward 5

Incumbent Paul Tisdale — 266 votes

Terry Shelton — 35 votes

Tisdale will face Democrat Sugar Stallings June 8.

Ward 6

Incumbent Kenny Glavan — 292 votes

Jason Gibson — 63 votes

In the general election, Ward 2’s Democrat Felix Gines will face Independent Tracey D. Smith.

Ward 3’s Dixie Newman and Ward 7’s Nathan Barrett, both Republicans, ran uncontested.