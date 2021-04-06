Pass Christian elects a new mayor. One race is going to a runoff.

Political newcomer Jimmy Rafferty defeated a contender in the Republican bid for the Pass Christian mayor’s seat being vacated by longtime Mayor Chipper McDermott.

Jimmy Rafferty received 741 votes, or 63% of the votes cast, compared to Adam Pace’s 432 votes, or 37% of the votes.

The Ward 2 race will go to a runoff between Regina Charlot and Joseph Piernas.

Rafferty is a retired businessman with a career in human resources and benefit management. He said he feels like his professional experience over the years has prepared him for heading up the city

He is the third generation Rafferty to run for office. His grandfather served as mayor in 1936.

Both Rafferty and Pace referred to the city during their campaigns as a special place that needs someone to bring in newcomers to the city along with new business.

Rafferty will face Zenas Cappie, an independent, and Peggy Norman, a Democrat, in the June 8 primary election.

The winner of the primary election is replacing McDermott, who decided against seeking another term in office.

Here are the unofficial results for the remaining races with challengers:

Alderman at-large

Incumbent Kenny Torgeson (R): 715 votes, or 69%

Calvin Ishee (R): 321, or 31%

Ward 2

Regina Charlot (D): 50, or 51%

Joseph Piernas (D): 48, or 49%

Ward 3

Kirk Kimball (R): 150, or 55%

Catherine Williams (R): 122, or 45%