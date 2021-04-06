2 candidates are headed for runoff in Ocean Springs mayoral race

Civic leader Melanie Allen and real estate broker Kenny Holloway will be in a Republican runoff for Ocean Springs mayor, leading a field of five candidates in the one-party race to replace outgoing Mayor Shea Dobson.

Allen received a total of 1,150 votes, or 35.45% of the total, compared to 901 votes, or 27.77%, for Holloway. Vote totals for the other candidates were 710 votes, or 21.89%, for former Alderman Frederick “Chic” Cody; 384, or 11.84% for state Rep. Jeff Guice and 95 votes, or 2.93% for Summer Devrow.

Allen said forum events were “very strong” and voters paid attention to the issues. She said talking one-on-one with voters helped her campaign.

Allen campaigned for more open government with fewer executive sessions of the mayor and Board of Aldermen. She also said that she plans to form citizen committees that will offer input on economic development and the environment.

“My strategy for the runoff is to work as hard as I possibly can for the opportunity to be mayor,” Allen said, stressing that she will continue to run a positive campaign.

Holloway said “hard work” and a “game plan” helped him make the runoff.

“I think our message resonated with the citizens of Ocean Springs,” he said

Holloway said that his strategy for the runoff is to “dig in, work hard and keep plowing.”

He has promised to actively seek federal and state funding for the city and said wants to attend legislative sessions in Jackson and be out in the community talking with people rather than sitting behind a desk.

Both candidates said they want to update the city’s strategic plan.

Returns are unofficial, with absentee and affidavit ballots still to be counted. Allen and Hollway will meet in a runoff April 27.

Here are the unofficial results in contested primaries for the Board of Aldermen, with one incumbent losing his re-election bid.

Alderman

Ward 1

In the Republican primary, Jennifer Burgess defeated Michael Bryant with 277 votes, or 66.91%, to 122 votes, or 29.47%, for Bryant. Burgess will face independent Greg Gipson and Democrat Brandon Riches in the June 8 general election.

Ward 2

Incumbent Republican Rickey Authement won re-election by defeating challenger Karen Stennis with 556 votes, or 57.98% to 402 votes, or 41.92%, for Stennis.

Ward 3

Republican incumbent Joseph Bellman Jr. was low vote-getter in the Republican primary, where Kevin Wade and Doug Walker Wineki advance to a runoff. Vote totals were 203, or 38.45%, for Wineki, 201, or 38.07%, for Wade and 124, or 23.48% for Bellman

Ward 4

Republican incumbent Ken Papania defeated challenger Richard “RD” Daniels, receiving 334 votes, or 63.02%, to 172 votes, or 32.45% for Daniels. Papania will face independent Elizabeth Feder-Hosey in the general election.

Ward 5

Republican incumbent Robert Blackman handily defeated challenger Jeffrey Mortenson to win re-election with 427 votes, or 85.74%, to 70 votes, or 14.06% for Mortenson.

Ward 6

Republican incumbent Mike Impey II was re-elected with 160 votes, or 61.30% to 101 votes, or 38.70% for challenger Melanie Milburn.