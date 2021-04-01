Who is running in the MS Coast election on Tuesday? Here’s what you need to know.

Tuesday, April 6, is primary Election Day for residents of 10 cities in South Mississippi.

Here is the important information for this year’s election:

What: Voters will be choosing party candidates for mayor, council and alderman, who will serve for the next four years.

Most cities won’t have the uncontested races on the primary ballot.

The runoff in the primary election is April 27.

The general election is June 8.

Diamondhead won’t hold a primary election because there aren’t any contested primary races.

Waveland will hold municipal elections in 2022.

Those who live in unincorporated areas of South Mississippi don’t go to the polls.

Who: When there is more than one candidate from the same party running for an office, the primary will narrow the field of candidates to one candidate from each party.

Independent candidates won’t be on the ballot until the general election.

These are the candidates in the 2021 municipal election.

The offices in bold are contested races with two or more candidates in the same party, and will be on the ballot April 6.

Bay St. Louis

Mayor — Incumbent Michael Favre (R)

Council:

At large — Incumbent Gary Knoblock (R), Jerry Felder (R)

Ward 1 — Incumbent Doug Seal (R), Tisha Murphy (R)

Ward 2 — Incumbent Gene Hoffman IV (R), Wendy McDonald (D)

Ward 3 — Incumbent Jeffrey Reed (D)

Ward 4 — Incumbent Larry Smith (R), Kyle Lewis (R)

Ward 5 — Incumbent Buddy Zimmerman (R), Thaddeus Collier (R)

Ward 6 — Incumbent Josh DeSalvo (R)

Biloxi

Mayor —Incumbent Andrew Gilich Jr. (R)

Council:

Ward 1 — Incumbent George Lawrence (D), Keith Anderson (R), Steve “Stevie” Brosh Jr. (R), Becca Vanderford (R)

Ward 2— Incumbent Felix Gines (D), Tracey D. Smith (IND)

Ward 3— Incumbent Dixie Newman (R)

Ward 4 — Incumbent Robert Deming III (R), Rodney McGilvary (R)

Ward 5— Incumbent Paul Tisdale (R), Terry Shelton (R), Sugar Stallings (D)

Ward 6 — Incumbent Kenny Glavan (R), Jason Gibson (R)

Ward 7 — Incumbent Nathan Barrett (R)

D’Iberville

Mayor — Incumbent Rusty Quave (R)

Council:

At-Large — Incumbent Joey Bosarge (R), Quentin Lyles (D)

Ward 1 – Incumbent Randall Pelous (R)

Ward 2 — Theresa “Sissy” Andrews (R), Kecia Lane-DeShazo (R), Carrie Taranto-Chipley (R)

Ward 3 — Incumbent Craig “Boots” Diaz (R), Zach Grady (R), Crystal Wingo (IND)

Ward 4 — Gerald Burdine (R), Travis Burke (R), Todd Echelberry (R), Jody Entrekin (R)

Diamondhead

Mayor — Incumbent Nancy Depreo (R)

Council:

At large — Jason Hightower (D), Gerard Maher (R)

Ward 1 —Incumbent Shane Finley (R)

Ward 2 — Incumbent Alan Moran (R)

Ward 3 — Richard “Ricky” Sheppard Jr. (R)

Ward 4 — Incumbent Charles “Chuck” Clark (R)

Gautier

Mayor — Incumbent Phil Torjusen (R), Casey Vaughan (Ind.), the current Ward 3 councilman

Council:

At Large — Incumbent Mary Martin (R), Adam Colledge, (R)

Ward 1 — Incumbent Cameron George (R), Tony Miller (R))

Ward 2 — Incumbent Richard Jackson (D)

Ward 3 — Gordon Gollott (R), Chris Hoover (R)

Ward 4 — Incumbent Charles “Rusty” Anderson (R)

Ward 5 —Dante Elbin (R)

Gulfport

Mayor — Incumbent Billy Hewes (R), Jennifer Adams (R), Howard Page (D), William Thompson (R)

Council:

Ward 1 — Incumbent Kenneth “Truck” Casey Sr. (D), Lorraine Price (D)

Ward 2 — Incumbent Ron Roland (R), Patrice Lombard (D)

Ward 3 —Incumbent Ella Holmes-Hines (D), Patrick White (D)

Ward 4 —Incumbent F.B. “Rusty” Walker (R), Derek Bullock (R), Steve Martin (R)

Ward 5 — Incumbent Myles Sharp (R), Bajon Williams (D)

Ward 6 — Incumbent Robert “R.Lee” Flowers (R), Taylor Moran Godwin (D)

Ward 7 — Incumbent Cara Pucheu (R), Richard Kosloski (R), Barbara Nalley (R), Shawn Petro (R)

Long Beach

Mayor — Incumbent George Bass (R), John Ruth (R)

Alderman:

At large — Incumbent Donald Frazer (R) Allen Holder Jr. (R)

Ward 1 — Incumbent Ronald Robertson (R), Patrick Bennett (R), John Shupe (R)

Ward 2 — Incumbent Bernie Parker (R), Shane Walker (R)

Ward 3 — Incumbent Angela “Angie” Johnson (R)

Ward 4 — Incumbent Timothy McCaffrey Jr. (R)

Ward 5 — Jason Boyd (R)

Ward 6 — Junior Husband (R), Peter McGoey (R), Owen McNally (R)

Moss Point

Mayor — Jeramey Anderson (D) Howard Bailey (IND), Tenesha Batiste (D), Sherwood Bradford Sr. (D), Billy Knight (D), Richard McBride (R), Ashelia McCorvey (D), Shira Stallworth (D)

Alderman:

At-Large — Incumbent David Chapman Sr. (D), Isaiah “Ike” Hayes (D), Jason Jackson (IND), John Mosley Jr. (IND)

Ward 1 — Houston Cunningham (D), Rosa Dorsey (D)

Ward 2 — Incumbent Charles Redmond (D), Darius Wilson (D)

Ward 3 — Deloris Braxton (D), Timothy DuBose (D), Jimmy Lee Wilson Jr. (D)

Ward 4 — Incumbent Ennit Morris (D)

Ward 5 — Joshua Barton (D), Willie Chestang (D)

Ward 6 — Incumbent Gary Wayne Lennep, (Ind.) Gerald Jackson Sr. (D), Lazaro Rovira (D)

Ocean Springs

Mayor —Melanie Allen (R), Frederick “Chic” Cody (R), Summer Devrow (R), Jeff Guice (R), Kenny Holloway (R)

Alderman:

At Large — Incumbent Bobby Cox (R), Matt Stebly (Ind.)

Ward 1 — Michael Bryant (R), Jennifer Burgess (R), Greg Gipson (Ind.), Brandon Riches (D)

Ward 2 — Incumbent Rickey Authement (R), Karen Stennis (R)

Ward 3 — Incumbent Joey Bellman (R), Kevin Wade (R), Doug Walker Wineki (R)

Ward 4— Incumbent Ken Papania (R), Richard Daniels (R), Elizabeth Feder-Hosey (IND)

Ward 5 — Incumbent Robert Blackman (R), Jeffrey Mortenson (R)

Ward 6 — Incumbent Mike Impey II (R), Melanie Milburn (R)

Pascagoula

Mayor — Jay Willis (R)

Council:

At Large — Incumbent Jennifer Colmer (R), Patrick Gatchell (R)

Ward 1 — Michael Hyde (D)

Ward 2 — Incumbent Felix “FeFe” Fornett (D)

Ward 3 — Johnny Walker (R), Ernie Denmark (R)

Ward 4 — Incumbent Matt Parker (R), Burton “Burt” Hill (R)

Ward 5 — Chris Blythe (R), Christopher Langston (R)

Pass Christian

Mayor — Bob Adams (R), Zenas Cappie (Ind.), Peggy Johnson (D), Adam Pace (R), Jim Rafferty (R)

Alderman:

At-Large — Incumbent Kenny Torgeson (R), Calvin Ishee (R)

Ward 1 — Incumbent Buddy Clarke (R), Betty Sparkman (IND)

Ward 2 — Incumbent Regina Charlot (D), Joseph Piernas (D)

Ward 3 — Incumbent Anthony Hall (D), Kirk Kimball (R), Catherine Williams (R)

Ward 4 — Incumbent Victor Pickich (R)

Waveland

The city’s elections are in 2022.