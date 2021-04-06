Elections

Long Beach mayor easily defeats Republican challenger. One incumbent upset.

Incumbent Mayor George Bass has won re-election in Long Beach, according to unofficial results.

Bass got 79% of the vote, with 1,755 votes, compared to Republican challenger John M. Ruth’s 458 votes, or 21%.

Bass, who served for more than 30 years as fire chief in the city, will serve his second term in office as Long Beach mayor.

Here’s a look at the unofficial totals in the other races:

Alderman at large

Ward 1

Ward 2

Ward 6

The Ward 6 race will go to a runoff election.

