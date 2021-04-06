Elections
Long Beach mayor easily defeats Republican challenger. One incumbent upset.
Incumbent Mayor George Bass has won re-election in Long Beach, according to unofficial results.
Bass got 79% of the vote, with 1,755 votes, compared to Republican challenger John M. Ruth’s 458 votes, or 21%.
Bass, who served for more than 30 years as fire chief in the city, will serve his second term in office as Long Beach mayor.
Here’s a look at the unofficial totals in the other races:
Alderman at large
- Incumbent Donald Frazer, (R): 925 votes, or 51% of the vote.
- Allen D. Holder Jr. (R): 890, or 49%, of the vote.
Ward 1
- Incumbent Ronald Robertson (R): 140 votes, or 40% of the vote.
- Patrick Bennett (R): 196 votes, or 56% of the vote.
- John W. Shupe (R) 13 votes, or 4% of the vote.
Ward 2
- Incumbent Bernie Parker (R): 266 votes, or 68% of the vote.
- Shame Walker: (R): 124 votes, or 32% of the vote.
Ward 6
- Junior Husband (R): 112 votes, or 26% of the vote.
- Peter McGoey (R): 160 votes, or 38% of the vote.
- Owen McNally (R): 153 votes, or 36% of the vote.
The Ward 6 race will go to a runoff election.
Comments