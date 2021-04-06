Long Beach mayor easily defeats Republican challenger. One incumbent upset.

Incumbent Mayor George Bass has won re-election in Long Beach, according to unofficial results.

Bass got 79% of the vote, with 1,755 votes, compared to Republican challenger John M. Ruth’s 458 votes, or 21%.

Bass, who served for more than 30 years as fire chief in the city, will serve his second term in office as Long Beach mayor.

Here’s a look at the unofficial totals in the other races:

Alderman at large

Incumbent Donald Frazer, (R): 925 votes, or 51% of the vote.

Allen D. Holder Jr. (R): 890, or 49%, of the vote.

Ward 1

Incumbent Ronald Robertson (R): 140 votes, or 40% of the vote.

Patrick Bennett (R): 196 votes, or 56% of the vote.

John W. Shupe (R) 13 votes, or 4% of the vote.

Ward 2

Incumbent Bernie Parker (R): 266 votes, or 68% of the vote.

Shame Walker: (R): 124 votes, or 32% of the vote.

Ward 6

Junior Husband (R): 112 votes, or 26% of the vote.

Peter McGoey (R): 160 votes, or 38% of the vote.

Owen McNally (R): 153 votes, or 36% of the vote.

The Ward 6 race will go to a runoff election.