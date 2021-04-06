D’Iberville mayor will serve 8th term with at least 2 new council members

He already is the longest-serving mayor on the Coast, and without any opposition in the primary or general election, Rusty Quave is assured of his eighth term as mayor of D’Iberville.

Turnout was low, and candidates said it was because schools are on spring break this week.

The polls closed at 7, and the returns for the three contested races — all Republican — were counted and announced by 7:21 p.m.

The affidavit and absentee ballots took longer to tally.

Carrie Taranto-Chipley won in Ward 2 with 53.69% of the vote.

A run-off election will be required in Ward 4, where just two votes separated the top two candidates out of four in the Race. Gerald Burdine got 40.76% of the vote and Travis Burke 39.92%.

Longtime Councilman Henry Toncrey in Ward 2 and Robby Ellis in Ward 4 did not seek reelection.

The results are:

Ward 2

Carrie Taranto-Chipley — 109

Kecia Lane-DeShazo — 76

Theresa “Sissy” Andrews — 18

Ward 3

Incumbent Craig “Boots” Diaz — 151

Zach Grady — 137

Diaz will face Crystal Wingo, an Independent candidate, in the June 8 election.

Ward 4

Gerald Burdine — 97

Travis Burke — 95

Todd Echelberry — 27

Jody Entrekin — 15