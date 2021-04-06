State representative, business leader will go to a runoff for Moss Point mayor

Two candidates from the crowded Democratic field in Moss Point’s mayoral race are headed to a run-off: businessman and education leader Billy Knight and state Rep. Jeramey Anderson (D-Moss Point).

The runoff will be held on April 27.

Knight won 45.62% of Tuesday’s primary vote and Anderson got 26.71%.

The winner of the runoff will face Independent Howard Bailey and Republican Richard McBride in the general election on June 8.

Candidates in the race all vowed to focus on rebuilding city residents’ trust in their local government. Former Mayor Mario King, elected in 2017, resigned in February after pleading guilty to a federal fraud charge.

Here are the unofficial results, before affidavit and absentee ballots are counted. An elections official said there were 110 absentee ballots in Moss Point.

Votes in the mayoral race

All candidates were running in the Democratic primary. There was only one Republican candidate, so no primary was held.

Billy Knight: 1,197 (45.62%)

Jeramey Anderson: 701 (26.71%)

Sherwood Bradford, Sr.: 379 (14.44%)

Tenesha Batiste: 237 (9.03%)

Ashelia McCorvey: 57 (2.17%)

Shira Stallworth: 44 (1.68%)

Write-in votes: 9 (0.34%)

Alderman results

Alderman At Large

Chapman will face Jason Jackson, an Independent, in the general election in June.

David E. Chapman, Sr. (Incumbent): 1,825 (76.84%)

Isaiah “Ike” Hayes: 539 (22.69%)

Write-in votes: 11 (0.46%)

Ward 1

No other candidates filed to run for alderman in Ward 1, so Houston Cunningham has won the seat.

Houston Cunningham: 162 (60%)

Rosa F. Dorsey: 107 (39.63%)

Write-in votes: 1 (0.37%)

Ward 2

No other candidates filed to run for alderman in Ward 2, so Darius Wilson has won the seat.

Chuck Redmond (Incumbent): 112 (25.34%)

Darius Wilson: 330 (74.66%)

Ward 3

No candidate won a majority, so Timothy DuBose and Jimmy Wilson, Jr. are headed to a runoff to decide who will win the seat.

Deloris Braxton: 128 (26.23%)

Timothy DuBose: 193 (39.55%)

Jimmy Lee Wilson, Jr.: 167 (34.22%)

Ward 4

Morris was unopposed in his re-election bid.

Ennit Morris (Incumbent): 360 (97.56%)

Write-in votes: 9 (2.44%)

Ward 5

No other candidates have filed to run for alderman in Ward 5, so Willie Chestang has won the seat.

Joshua W. Barton: 166 (40.69%)

Willie “Coach” Chestang: 241 (59.07%)

Write-in votes: 1 (0.25%)

Ward 6

Gerald E. Jackson, Sr. will face incumbent Gary Wayne Lennep, an Independent, in the general election in June.

Gerald E. Jackson, Sr.: 285 (55.34%)

Lazaro Jesus Rovira: 220 (42.72%)

Write-in votes: 10 (1.94%)