Officers stopped bus from crossing where train-bus crash occurred

Police and firefighters on Friday stopped a commercial bus from crossing the same Main Street railroad tracks where four people died and eight were critically injured Tuesday when a train struck a charter-bus.
A police officer who was in the area about 9:50 a.m. Friday was the first to notice the bus approaching the tracks, and firefighters passing through the area on their way to an event also stopped, Fire Chief Joe Boney said.
The driver of the bus on Friday heeded officers’ orders, Boney said.
“Those on scene turned on their lights and stopped them from crossing to prevent the bus from getting stuck,” he said. “The bus had not made it up to the crossing.”
A steep incline on the north side of the tracks is a critical issue in a National Transportation Safety Board investigation of Tuesday’s crash involving a charter bus broadsided by a CSX Railroad freight train.
Officers watched for oncoming motor vehicles while the passenger bus backed away from the crossing.
An unidentified person told the Sun Herald the bus is a Greyhound bound for Orlando, Florida. Boney said he could not immediately confirm that.
In Tuesday’s crash, a charter-bus became stuck on the railroad tracks and though the CSX engineer saw the bus and applied emergency stop brakes 510 feet from the tour bus, it was only enough to slow the train from 26 mph to 16 mph before impact, Robert Sumwalt, NTSB member, said in a news conference Thursday.
A total of 50 people — seniors on a trip from Bastrop, Texas — were on the charter bus that crashed. A total of 44 people were taken to five area hospitals for emergency treatment or observation.
A candlelight vigil has been planned Sunday night in Biloxi to remember the deceased.
Two lawsuits have been filed since the crash. One is on behalf of the son of Peggy Hoffman, 73, killed with her husband. The other is by Darwyn and Marie Hanna, who also were seriously injured in the collision.
