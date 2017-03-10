Vigil to be held for bus-crash victims Sunday in Biloxi

Four people who were killed when a charter tour bus was hit by an coming train at the Main Street intersection will be remembered Sunday at a candlelight vigil.
A group of tourists who came to the Coast on a bus from Bastrop, Texas, for a week-long trip that included visits to area casinos was hit by a CSX freight train Tuesday after the bus got stuck on the tracks at Main Street.
The candlelight vigil will be held at Doris L. Busch Park in Biloxi, not far from the site where they were killed Tuesday.
According to a post on the City of Biloxi’s website, a vigil has been planned for 6:30 p.m. Sunday for those that died in the accident.
The vigil is being organized by Coast resident Jerome Harrison, who said he will have at least 300 candles on hand for the service, which will include prayers and singing.
Biloxi Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich suggested Busch Park for the site, which is on Esters Boulevard.
“It’s important that we come together to process what we have come through as a community,” Gilich said in a press release. “It’s important that we pray for those who perished and for those who were injured, and that we pray for the many families that were impacted by this.”
Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark
Comments