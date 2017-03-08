Coroner identifies the four dead from train-charter bus collision

Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove has identified the four people who died as a result of Tuesday’s train-charter bus crash.
The four all live in areas around Austin, Texas, from where a senior center organized a trip to the Mississippi Coast.
Peggy Hoffman, 73, and her husband, Kenneth Hoffman, 82, lived in Lockhart, Texas.
Clinton Havarn, 79, was from Sealy, Texas.
Deborah Orr, 62, was from Bastrop, Texas.
The Hoffmans and Havarn died in the crash, Hargrove said.
Orr died at Merit Health hospital after undergoing surgery for her injuries, he said.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
