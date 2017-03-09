Charter-bus was off planned route when struck by train, NTSB says

The charter-bus that was struck by a train in Biloxi Tuesday was not supposed to be at the intersection where the accident occurred, National Transportation Safety Bureau representative Robert Sumwalt said Thursday.
The 2:15 p.m. crash Tuesday at the Main Street railroad crossing resulted in four deaths, critically injured eight passengers and ultimately sent a total of 44 people to five area hospitals. The bus was taking 49 senior citizens from the Austin, Texas, area to Boomtown Casino in Biloxi while the group was on a week-long trip.
Sumwalt said the bus, along with two others, departed Bay St. Louis Tuesday morning with instructions from Diamond Tours Inc., which had arranged the trip, to take Interstate 110 to U.S. 90, then turn north on Caillavet Street.
Instead, it ended up at Main Street and Esters Boulevard, where it apparently became stuck. The crossing has a steep drop-off on the north side of the tracks.
The press conference at the Hyatt Place hotel in Biloxi on Thursday was the second the NTSB has held here since the crash.
It is still unclear why the bus ended up at that intersection. NTSB officials plan to interview the driver in the coming days.
Three passengers died at the scene as dozens of firefighters responded along with medics and ambulances from Keesler Air Force Base. The fourth passenger died after undergoing surgery.
The train had left New Orleans, Louisiana, and was bound for Waycross, Georgia.
The tour group was organized by the Bastrop Senior Center in Austin, Texas. The bus is owned by Echo Transportation, based in Dallas, Texas.
Check back to SunHerald.com for more updates from the press conference.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
Comments