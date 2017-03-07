Update: Injuries confirmed in train, charter bus crash on Main Street in Biloxi

Biloxi Emergency personnel were heading to a railroad crossing Tuesday afternoon following a train crash involving a charter bus.
Injuries have been reported at the collision site on Main Street. The crash shortly before 2:30 p.m.
A triage area has been set up nearby.
A charter bus was headed north on Main Street and the CSX train was headed east when the two collided, according to Biloxi spokesman Vincent Creel.
A city spokesperson said about 50 people were on the bus, several of them were injured.
Police Chief John Miller could not be reached immediately for comment.
A helicopter was heading to the scene for a hospital transport, she said.
It’s the second time in two months that a train has collided with a vehicle. A CSX freight train struck a Pepsi-Cola delivery truck. The tractor-trailer became stuck on a steep grade. The driver of the vehicle, owned by Allen Beverage of Gulfport, got out and called for help but the train couldn’t stop in time.
All Biloxi fire stations have responded and the Gulfport Fire Department was sending in reinforcements, Gulfport Fire Chief Mike Beyerstedt said.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
