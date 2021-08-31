Hurricane Ida leaves gaping hole in South Mississippi highway, leaving 2 dead and 10 hurt

Heavy rains from Hurricane Ida have caused the collapse of Mississippi Highway 26 near Crossroads Road in George County, killing two people and injuring 10 others, three of them critically, the Mississippi Highway Patrol said Tuesday morning.

Seven vehicles were retrieved from the collapse site, a George County official said.

Mississippi 26 is a major route that runs between George and Pearl River counties.

“It must have been a terrifying ordeal for the drivers,” Ken Flanagan, a George County spokesperson, told McClatchy News. “They were traveling on Highway 26. It was raining at the time. This is a particularly dark stretch of state highway, and they unbeknowing to them in the dark just drove right into a huge ditch.”

An estimated 75-foot span of the roadway collapsed, sending cars plunging into a 20- to 30-foot hole. Cranes, ladders and ropes were use to help rescue workers get down to the seven cars that fell, Flanagan said.

Severe Weather Updates Stay up-to-date with the latest forecasts, advisories and other news during hurricane season and beyond. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

He said a crane was also used to pull out cars.

“At several spots, the cars were literally stacked on top of each other as they were driving, not realizing what was in front of them. So there were wrecks on top of wrecks.”

Flanagan said that area is not prone to flooding so it was “very unusual spot for a washout of this size.”

But Hurricane Ida brought very heavy rains to the Mississippi Gulf Coast, and he said a rain gauge from a nearby community measured more than 11 inches of rain.

“At sunset yesterday it felt as though Hurricane Ida’s effects were over. But there has just been so much rain and water that we are really seeing her true devastation here after the fact.”

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

The highway remains closed to thru-traffic, with detours listed here: georgecountyms.com/news_releases.html

“While we are still in the early stages of this investigation, motorists can expect Highway 26 to be closed at this location until further notice,” a post from MHP says. “The Mississippi Department of Transportation will assess the damages and make a determination as to when the roadway will reopen for travel.”