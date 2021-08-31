‘Worst thing I’ve ever seen.’ Coroner IDs man killed in George County highway collapse

Hurricane Ida’s heavy rains caused a road collapse late Monday night on Mississippi Highway 26 near Crossroads Road in George County, killing two and injuring 10, with three critical injuries. MHP Troop K

The first identification has been made of a motorist who died when a portion of Highway 26 collapsed late Monday night due to heavy rains from Hurricane Ida.

Jerry Lee, 42, of Lucedale, was pronounced dead at 1:20 a.m., George County Coroner DeeAnn Murrah said early Tuesday morning.

“It’s the worst thing I’ve ever seen,” she told the Sun Herald. “It was absolutely pitiful. The road just collapsed from all the rain. I think it was seven cars that was retrieved from where the road collapsed.”

Murrah plans to release the identity of the second motorist to the Sun Herald after she notifies family members.

The area of the highway that collapsed is near Crossroad Road in George County.

Mississippi state troopers, George County sheriff’s deputies and law enforcement from various other agencies, including the transportation officials, responded to the scenes.

Crews worked into Monday morning using heavy equipment to remove the wrecked cars and making other life saving attempts at the scene.

A total of 10 injuries have been reported, with two of them dead and three in critical condition.

