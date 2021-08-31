George County

George County senior critically injured in MS 26 collapse. ‘Asking GCHS family to pray.’

George County High School students are praying this morning for senior Layla Jamison, one of those critically injured after Mississippi Highway 26 collapsed late Monday night because of Hurricane Ida’s heavy rains.

A request for prayers was posted before 9 a.m. Tuesday on the George County High Facebook page.

The post said Jamison is in critical condition at USA Medical Center in Mobile.

The road cave-in initially killed two people and swallowed seven vehicles that were pulled from a hole 20-30 feet deep. A total of 10 people were injured, three of them critically.

“Asking our GCHS family to pray for one of our seniors, Layla Jamison,” the Facebook post said. “She was involved in the accident last night where the road was washed away on Hwy 26.”

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The post had 192 comments and 450 shares by 9:40 a.m. Tuesday.

The Sun Herald will update this story when more information is available.

Profile Image of Anita Lee
Anita Lee
Mississippi native Anita Lee graduated with a journalism degree from the University of Southern Mississippi and previously worked at the Jackson Daily News and Virginian-Pilot, joining the Sun Herald in 1987. She specializes in in-depth coverage of government, public corruption, transparency and courts. She has won state, regional and national journalism awards, most notably contributing to Hurricane Katrina coverage awarded the 2006 Pulitzer Prize in Public Service. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service