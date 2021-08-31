George County senior critically injured in MS 26 collapse. ‘Asking GCHS family to pray.’

George County High School students are praying this morning for senior Layla Jamison, one of those critically injured after Mississippi Highway 26 collapsed late Monday night because of Hurricane Ida’s heavy rains.

A request for prayers was posted before 9 a.m. Tuesday on the George County High Facebook page.

The post said Jamison is in critical condition at USA Medical Center in Mobile.

The road cave-in initially killed two people and swallowed seven vehicles that were pulled from a hole 20-30 feet deep. A total of 10 people were injured, three of them critically.

“Asking our GCHS family to pray for one of our seniors, Layla Jamison,” the Facebook post said. “She was involved in the accident last night where the road was washed away on Hwy 26.”

The post had 192 comments and 450 shares by 9:40 a.m. Tuesday.

The Sun Herald will update this story when more information is available.