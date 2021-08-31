How large is the collapsed portion of South Mississippi highway destroyed by Ida?

Tragedy unfolded in George County overnight Monday when a large portion of Mississippi 26, a highway that serves a major thoroughfare in the rural area, washed out as Hurricane Ida bore down.

The gaping hole engulfed seven vehicles, with members of the Benndale community being first on scene to assist victims, Mississippi Highway Patrol Trooper Calvin Robertson told the Sun Herald. MHP arrived on scene shortly after George County sheriff’s deputies.

So far, two are confirmed dead, 10 are hurt and three are in critical condition, including a high school student. Drone footage shows the massive wipe out, with tires, a truck door and other car remnants now at the bottom of the ravine. A portion of the eastbound lane of Mississippi 26 also washed away right before the major collapse.

How big is the hole? Robertson said the washout is approximately 20 feet deep and 50 feet wide.The Mississippi Department of Transportation is also on scene measuring the affected area, Robertson said.