Live updates: Ida weakens to tropical storm, but flooding, power outages still expected

Cell phones and weather radios blared warnings in the early morning hours Monday as Ida weakened to a tropical storm and moved over southwestern Mississippi.

Ida’s winds early Monday were at 60 mph. The storm was moving at 8 mph.

A tropical storm warning, tornado warning and flash flood warning are in effect for South Mississippi.

“Ida will continue to produce heavy rainfall tonight through Monday across southeast Louisiana, coastal Mississippi, and southwestern Alabama, resulting in considerable to life-threatening flash and urban flooding and significant riverine flooding impacts,” according to the National Hurricane Center.

The 4 a.m. advisory said that dangerous storm surge inundation will continue from Grand Isle, Louisiana, to Bay St. Louis. A river watch goes into effect this morning and rivers in Harrison County are expected to crest more than 5 feet above flood stage.

“Damaging winds, especially in gusts, will continue to spread inland near the track of Ida’s center into southwestern Mississippi through this morning and early afternoon,” NHC said. “These winds will likely lead to widespread tree damage and power outages.”

The three power companies in South Mississippi report more than 30,000 customers without power. Coastal Electric reports 22,619 of its nearly 85,000 customers are in the dark. Mississippi Power has 171 outages in the Biloxi area affecting 4,577 people and 116 outages in the Hancock County area affecting 3,878 customers. Singing River Electric has 55 outages in Jackson County.

Schools are closed Monday throughout South Mississippi. Other businesses and casinos are expected to reopen Monday as conditions allow.

The Sun Herald will continue to provide updates throughout the day.

