Scenes from Hurricane Ida’s damage across the Mississippi Gulf Coast

Damage from Hurricane Ida, one of the strongest hurricanes to hit the United States in recent history, varied across different parts of the Mississippi Coast, but flooding was a common issue across the region.

In Hancock County, residents resorted to using boats to get around due to high waters, and in both Hancock and Jackson counties water rescues were performed because of storm surge and flash floods.

In addition to flooding, electricity was out for 44,000 Coast residents early Monday morning.

Debris and branches were the most common result of Hurricane Ida, but minimal other damages were reported.

Eddie Gonzales pilots his boat through floodwaters in search of anyone who may need help in the Shoreline Park community in Bay St. Louis Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. Travis Long tlong@newsobserver.com

Flooding from Hurricane Ida on Richmond Driver in Biloxi on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021 Hannah Ruhoff hruhoff@sunherald.com

Cody Guillory, left, and Jeff Delle help 80-year-old Eileen Delle onto dry land Monday, Aug. 30, 2021 after floodwaters from Hurricane Ida surrounded her elevated home in the Shoreline Park community in Bay St. Louis. Travis Long tlong@newsobserver.com

Flooding off of Denny Avenue in Pascagoula on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021 after Hurricane Ida. Hannah Ruhoff hruhoff@sunherald.com

Pontiac Drive in the Jourdan River Shores community in Kiln was flooded from storm surge in Hurricane Ida on Aug. 30, 2021. Justin Mitchell jmitchell@mcclatchy.com

A man pulls a boat down a flooded street in the Shoreline Park community of Bay St. Louis after Hurricane Ida on Aug. 30, 2021. Justin Mitchell jmitchell@mcclatchy.com

A groundskeeper surveys the damage of a historic home in Kiln that is surrounded by Bayou Latterre floodwaters caused from storm surge by Hurricane Ida on Aug. 30, 2021. Justin Mitchell jmitchell@mcclatchy.com

Flooding off of Back Bay on Shore Drive in Gulf Hills the morning after Hurricane Ida on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. Hannah Ruhoff hruhoff@sunherald.com

Power crews work on a damaged line on Kiln-DeLisle Road in Kiln after outages from Hurricane Ida on Aug. 30, 2021 Justin Mitchell jmitchell@mcclatchy.com

A crane sits in the flooded parking lot of Palace Casino Resort the day after Hurricane Ida on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021 Hannah Ruhoff hruhoff@sunherald.com

A woman rides on the back of a tow truck through floodwaters Monday, Aug. 30, 2021 in Shoreline Park community in Bay St. Louis. Travis Long tlong@newsobserver.com

Debris from trees in Ocean Springs on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. In many parts of the MS Coast branches and other tree debris were the only damage from Hurricane Ida. Hannah Ruhoff hruhoff@sunherald.com

Men walk down a flooded street in the Shoreline Park community of Bay St. Louis after Hurricane Ida on Aug. 30, 2021. Justin Mitchell jmitchell@mcclatchy.com