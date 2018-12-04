Here are the high-profile crimes from across the Mississippi Coast in November

Here’s a roundup of high-profile felony arrests in crimes reported on the Mississippi Coast in November. This list is not necessarily comprehensive, as not all Coast law enforcement agencies notify the media of major felony arrests.
Ocean Springs shooting Nov. 27
A juvenile was taken into custody on a charge of aggravated assault after a shot was fired at Westgate Apartments in the 2300 block of Westbrook Street.
Police say it involved an incident between two juveniles. No one was injured, but the one who reportedly fired a shot was taken into custody on a charge of aggravated assault.
Gulfport armed robberies
Tyler Rashaud Nabors, 21, is accused of robbing two Gulfport businesses at gunpoint on Nov. 25 and was arrested after a pursuit in Stone County, Gulfport police say.
Police arrested him on four counts of armed robbery (two counts for each of the two clerks) at the Exxon at 1119 30th Ave. and Circle K at 13490 U.S. U.S. 49, just north of the Lyman Community Center.
They also arrested him on one count each of motor vehicle theft and possession of a stolen firearm.
Nabors was being held at the Harrison County jail on bonds that total $500,000.
Long Beach guns stolen Nov. 8
Police say three teenagers and a juvenile stole several guns and accessories from High-Caliber Pawn in the 3000 block of East Railroad Street.
Arrested on shoplifting charges were Marquise Lishawn Buckhaultor, 17; Jaquan Isiah Crockett and Jomar Alexander Stubbs, both 18; and an unidentified 16-year-old. Buckhaultor, Crockett and Stubbs were held at the Harrison County jail on bonds of $50,000 bond each pending court action. The juvenile was taken to the county youth detention center.
Stubbs was on parole from a conviction on accessory after the fact of a robbery in 2015, the jail docket shows. He is held with no bond.
Gulfport armed robbery, burglary Nov. 5:
Schour Jamal Overstreet, 18, turned himself in to Gulfport police after an armed robbery and burglary was reported in the 1600 block of Rhorer Avenue. A resident told police two young men forced their way in at gunpoint.
Overstreet was being held at the Harrison County jail on bonds that total $300,000.
Police say they have a second suspect who has not been identified.
Gulfport shooting arrest Nov. 3:
Gulfport police have arrested a man they say seriously wounded another man during a dispute in the 700 block of 26 1/2 Street. The wounded man was shot in the abdomen and was taken to a hospital.
Fredrick Carl Houston, 62, of Gulfport, turned himself in after the shooting was reported at 1:27 p.m. Nov. 3, police said. Police arrested him on a charge of aggravated assault. Houston was being held at the Harrison County jail on a $50,000 bond.
What else?
Here are crime stories previously reported during November:
- An armed robber is wanted in the holdup of a payday loan business in Waveland. Police say he may have also robbed a business in LaPlace, La.
- Alleged serial killer Samuel Little has confessed to the killing of Julia Critchfield in Harrison County 40 years ago. Then he confessed to killing four other Coast women. His victims have been identified as Alice Taylor, found dead in 1992, Tracy Johnson, found dead in 1993, Melinda Lapree, found dead in 1982. One victim has not yet been identified.
- Gerald Pittman was arrested on a DUI charge after Long Beach police say he struck and killed Melissa Blanco and Robert Gales as they walked along 28th Street.
- Gulfport police arrested Keith Cavalier after he reportedly rammed his pickup into the Harrison County Courthouse to get the attention of police.
- Aaron Roy McMillian, accused in a rape on the Biloxi Bay Bridge, was taken into custody in Utah.
- Witnesses described the downtown Gulfport shooting of a man by pawn shop workers and police. A pawn shop worker says he and a co-worker fired shots at an alleged robber. Anthony Moody’s attorney says he’d sought mental help.
- Byron Allen Ellison’s felony child abuse charge in Harrison County was upgraded to a second-degree murder charge after the 2-month-old baby he’s accused of abusing died.
- Titus Kelly Jr., 18, was shot to death when a Moss Point resident opened fire on two burglars who forced their way inside his home, police say.
- Officials say Justin Fucich escaped in handcuffs from Bay St. Louis City Court, and now faces a felony charge.
