Pedestrians killed on Coast street by impaired driver, police say

A man and woman died after they were struck by a vehicle driven by an impaired driver as they walked along 28th Street, Police Chief Billy Seal said.
It appears the pedestrians were walking on 28th Street just east of Simmons Drive when they both were hit, Seal said. The crash occurred about 6:41 p.m. Sunday in the area near Klondyke Road.
The names of the deceased have not been released pending notification of family.
Police arrested the driver on a DUI charge.
His name is being withheld pending further investigation, Seal said.
Accident construction is being performed by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department while the investigation continues, he said.
It’s unclear if the driver’s charge will be upgraded to a felony.
Robin Fitzgerald, 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
