2-month-old with skull fracture has died. Gulfport dad likely faces upgraded charge, sheriff says

A 2-month-old boy said to have been abused by his father at their Harrison County home has died.

Colton Ellison was removed from life support Thursday, according to his mother and the Harrison County sheriff.

Colton’s father, Byron Ellison, has been in jail since Monday, when Sheriff Troy Peterson said hospital tests confirmed the infant had two brain bleeds and a fractured skull.

Ellison reportedly told investigators he was tired and the baby wouldn’t stop crying so he banged the infant’s head against his collar bone.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

The baby’s mother, Jessica Lynn Smith, called 911 to the home she and her husband shared with his parents on Calcutta Drive. The neighborhood has a Gulfport address outside the city limits south of Robinson Road.

Smith described how she followed a 911 dispatcher’s instructions to perform chest compressions in a Sun Herald interview published Tuesday, the day after the alleged abuse occurred.

The baby had been flown to Ochsner’s Children’s Hospital in New Orleans, where he was died.





Ellison, 28, has remained at the Harrison County jail on a $100,000 bond.

An autopsy will be performed Monday and more interviews will be done, Peterson said.

“He will get an upgraded charge,” Peterson said. “There’s several charges that could apply.”

Manslaughter is one of the possibilities, he said.

An upgraded charge won’t likely come until Monday or Tuesday, the sheriff said.