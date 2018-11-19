Male injured in shooting near downtown Gulfport. Witnesses describe what they saw.

A male was taken to a hospital after being wounded in a shooting in downtown Gulfport late Monday afternoon in the 2000 block of 25th Avenue, also known as U.S. 49, police said.
Police gave no immediate details of what happened, but they were seen gathered outside a nearby pawn shop and in the median, where a wounded person lay while waiting for an ambulance.
Samuel Bacote said he was working at One Call Paul Barber Shop, across the street from El Agave restaurant, when he heard two shots and went outside. He saw a male, who appeared to have a limp, running north on the highway.
A police officer chased the man and an officer drew a weapon and ordered him to stop, Bacote said. He saw the limping man fall down, but said he didn’t hear an additional shot fired, and wasn’t sure if the officer had drawn a Taser.
The wounded man fell in the median between Coast Shoe Repair and the law office of attorney Michael Crosby. Police were checking Crosby’s building for signs of bullets on his building, Crosby said.
Thomas Ginn said he was in a van on 20th Street, parked near a pawn shop, when it happened. He said he heard five or six shots.
Police afterward gathered outside of 24 Hour Quick Cash and Pawn, about a block south of where the wounded man fell. The business has the words “We pawn jewelry” painted on the top of the yellow-sided building.
Police tape and cones surrounded an area on the ground with a police of clothing and what looked like debris.
SunHerald.com will update this report.
SunHerald photojournalist John Fitzhugh contributed to this report.
Comments