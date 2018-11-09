Coast school locked down after man escapes from city court, sheriff says

A man police were holding for an appearance in city court ran from officers Friday, prompting a lockdown at Bay High School, Sheriff Ricky Adam said.
Police had taken Justin Fucich to court when he bolted, running out of the building, Adam said.
“So there you are, facing misdemeanors and the court would probably let you out today, and then you escape — and then you get a felony,” Adam said.
Deputies believe the 35-year-old man is hiding in woods behind Hancock Medical Center, he said.
Bay High, which is northeast of the hospital, was locked down following procedures, and court offices and some other area offices were locked up.
Fucich had been taken to court on two counts of contempt of court and one of resisting arrest, all misdemeanors, Adam said.
Fucich has been held on the charges at the Hancock County jail since his arrest on Oct. 31. It’s his 17th time to be locked up there since October 2013, the jail docket shows. His previous charges also were misdemeanors.
SunHerald.com will update this report.
Comments