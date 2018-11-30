Armed man wore blue gloves when he robbed Coast business, police say

Police want the public’s help to identify an armed man who wore blue gloves when he held up a payday loan business using a silver revolver.
The robber demanded money from cash registers at Approved Cash at 222 U.S. 90 on Thursday, Waveland Police Chief Dave Allen said.
He was in and out of the store within 40 seconds, Allen said. The business notified police about 3:45 p.m.
No one was hurt, and the gunman left the store on foot, heading west.
Allen said it’s unclear if a vehicle was waiting for him, but Investigator Jamie Nelson and other police officers are collecting surveillance video from neighboring businesses, Allen said.
Police released a picture of the suspect on Friday.
Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call Central Dispatch at 228-255-9191 or contact the Waveland Police Department on its Facebook page.
Allen confirmed investigators are looking into an armed robbery that may involve the same suspect. A gunman robbed Birdie’s Food Mart in LaPlace, Louisiana, about 4:45 a.m. on Monday, according to the St John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office.
The robber in that holdup was wearing a white T-shirt when he went in the store and left, and returned four minutes later wearing a dark hoodie sweatshirt, the sheriff’s office said.
The sheriff’s office has released a picture and videos of that suspect.
