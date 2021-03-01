Singing River opens vaccine appointments as MS reports 199 new COVID-19 cases

The state health department reported 60 new COVID-19 cases in the six South Mississippi counties on Monday.

There were 199 new cases statewide and no new deaths.

Singing River Health System announced Monday morning it has appointments available for eligible people, including people over 65, teachers, first responders, emergency management officials and people with certain health conditions. To make an appointment, call their hotline: 228-809-5555.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine, a single dose that does not need to be kept frozen, started shipping Sunday night. After the initial allocation of 3.9 million doses, Johnson & Johnson has pledged to distribute 20 million doses by the end of March.

Mississippi officials have said they expected the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to add to the state’s supply of nearly 60,000 doses this week.

Here are new cases for the six South Mississippi counties:

George: 2,317 (0 new)

Hancock: 3,473 (4 new)

Harrison: 16,710 (31 new)

Jackson: 12,592 (17 new)

Pearl River: 4,167 (8 new)

Stone: 1,724 (0 new)

Sunday, Feb. 28

Mississippi reported 704 new COVID-19 cases and 12 new deaths Sunday.

That brought the seven-day new case average to 594.71. During and after the winter storm that brought record low temperatures and frozen-over roads to much of the state, that statistic dipped below 400.

The state also reported 12 deaths Sunday, including two in Jackson County and one in Pearl River County.

The six South Mississippi counties reported 183 new cases, mostly in Harrison and Jackson Counties.

Here are cases for each South Mississippi county:

George County: 2,317 (5 new)

Hancock County: 3,469 (31 new)

Harrison County: 16,679 (61 new)

Jackson County: 12,575 (66 new)

Pearl River County: 4,159 (15 new)

Stone County: 1,724 (5 new)