Mississippi’s coronavirus mask mandate is expiring. Share your questions with us.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has signed an executive order ending the state’s mask mandate at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

The mandate, put in place at the start of the coronavirus pandemic in the state, has now been replaced with recommendations from Reeves on when to wear masks.

Masks are still required in certain instances, including at schools and in classrooms, according to the executive order. Masks are also still required at Coast casinos — for now.

Do you have questions or concerns about the mask mandate’s end, or would you like clarification about what this means for you in your daily life?

Ask your questions in our form, and we’ll do our best to get answers. If the form is not showing up below, click here to submit a response.

Loading…