Mississippi Coast mayors will not require masks in cities after Reeves ends mandate

Mayors across South Mississippi met online Wednesday morning to discuss whether they should add new local mask mandates and coronavirus restrictions after Gov. Tate Reeves on Tuesday rescinded all requirements except for K-12 schools and arenas.

Unlike Texas Gov. Greg Abott’s order that forbids cities from establishing their own mask mandates, Reeves’ new order does not prevent local governments from establishing their own rules.

The Sun Herald is asking all the cities and counties in South Mississippi if new local mandates are planned. So far, none are.

Coast cities and counties are generally following the governor’s new executive order, although some are still requiring masks inside city buildings.

Biden criticizes Texas, Mississippi

President Joe Biden on Wednesday criticized decisions by Texas and Mississippi to repeal mask mandates.

“I think it’s a big mistake,” he said at a press conference. “I hope everybody’s realized by now, these masks make a difference.

“We are on the cusp of being able to fundamentally change the nature of this disease because of the way in which we’re able to get vaccines in people’s arms. We’ve been able to move that all the way up to the end of May to have enough for every American, to get every adult American to get a shot.

“The last thing, the last thing we need is neanderthal thinking, ‘in the meantime everything is fine, take off your mask, forget it.’ “ It still matters.”

The president said he keeps a card on his desk of the latest death toll from the coronavirus in the U.S. “As of yesterday we’ve lost 511,874 Americans. We’re gonna lose thousands more.”

NEW: President Biden calls Texas and Mississippi decisions to end mask mandates “a big mistake" and criticizes what he views as “Neanderthal thinking” after CDC warned against complacency in the face of emerging coronavirus variants on Monday. pic.twitter.com/Mmdln3gNG6 — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 3, 2021

At least 2 local mandates

Two cities in Mississippi, Jackson and Hattiesburg, are continuing local mandates, which were in place before the governor ordered it.

Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker said on Facebook Live that many families will be traveling soon for spring break, and after consulting with local hospital officials, the consensus was unanimous for continuing a mask mandate.

“Now is not the time to let our guard down,” Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said on Facebook. “Health care experts continue to advise that we are not yet at a place to remove masks. The continued evidence of COVID-19 variants supports this recommendation.”

Coast mayors regularly meet to talk about shared issues, and Wednesday’s meeting was called by Gulfport Mayor Billy Hewes.

“With the increasing availability of vaccines and downward trend in COVID statistics, Gov. Reeves has issued a new executive order that relaxes mask requirements throughout the state,” Hewes said. “In particular, schools will continue to have mask requirements in place, indoor facilities will have capacity restrictions and businesses are encouraged to continue mask, distancing and sanitation practices.”

Here’s what Coast leaders have told the Sun Herald about coronavirus plans in their communities:

BILOXI

Mayor FoFo Gilich will continue to require masks worn in Biloxi city facilities and encourages that masks be worn in local businesses, but the city plans to follow the governor’s new order on face masks. — Vincent Creel, Biloxi public affairs manager

DIAMONDHEAD

Masks still will be required at City Hall and temperatures may be checked when people enter. The policy could be altered if conditions warrant. “We will review it week by week to see if we need it to changed.” — Mayor Nancy Depreo

D’IBERVILLE

The city will follow the governor’s order while still advising everybody to remain cautious. “I still think we need to be vigilant. It’s not over.” — Mayor Rusty Quave, who said he is in a high risk group and will continue to wear a mask.

GAUTIER

The city has followed the governor’s mask mandate from the outset and it plans to continue to follow Reeves’ newest order. The wearing of masks is not required in city buildings at this time — Phil Torjusen, Gautier mayor

GULFPORT

I addition to requiring masks in city buildings, Gulfport says professions where close contact is required such as medical and dentistry, should be very cautious.

“The public has a choice as to where we go, what we wear, how we distance, and when we sanitize. When it comes to where we shop and eat, it can start with whether or not to patronize entities that have reasonable protections in their operations. If we don’t continue with these practices, we can easily find ourselves in the midst of a new viral wave and back under restrictions no one cares for.”

“We will continue to monitor trends and consult with local medical professionals.” — Mayor Billy Hewes

LONG BEACH

The city has elected to require a mask to enter any of our municipal buildings — City Hall, Long Beach Public Library, Long Beach Public Works, Long Beach Fire Department, Long Beach Police Department and Long Beach Senior and Activity Center. “The health and safety of our customers and employees is paramount. We ask citizens and businesses owners to still follow the recommended CDC and Department of Health guidelines.” — Mayor George Bass

LUCEDALE

Mayor Darwin Nelson plans to follow the governor’s lead on his newest order and not require that masks be worn in local businesses. People who enter city buildings were previously required to wear masks, but Nelson said he doesn’t plan to continue that practice going forward.

“I think it’s high time individuals took their own responsibility. But if you haven’t had a shot, you should probably wear a mask,” Nelson said.

MOSS POINT

The Moss Point Board of Aldermen met Tuesday night and agreed to follow the governor’s new order, but the board still encourages residents of the city to wear masks. Masks continue to be required in city buildings. — Moss Point interim mayor Robert Byrd

OCEAN SPRINGS

The Ocean Springs Board of Aldermen voted early during the pandemic to follow Gov. Reeves’ mandates on the wearing of masks. Masks are required to enter city buildings.

PASCAGOULA

Masks are equired in city buildings, but there is no plan for a local mandate on the wearing of masks in businesses — Katarina Luketich, Pascagoula public information officer

PASS CHRISTIAN

The city will follow the governor’s mask mandate, although masks will be required in city buildings until the Board of Aldermen meet on March 16.

The city aldermen will decide at the next meeting on March 16 whether to drop the mask requirement for inside city buildings. — Mayor Chipper McDermott

WAVELAND

“I’m going to follow his recommendations, cautiously,” Mayor Mike Smith said of the governor’s executive order.

The St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Waveland was already canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. But at Tuesday night’s council meeting, Smith said it could go on given the governor’s recommendations.

He does caution those with preexisting conditions and health issues to wear masks or consider staying away from the parade this year, he said.