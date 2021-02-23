Two new groups will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccines in Mississippi, Reeves says

Teachers and first responders will become eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Mississippi starting March 1, but newly eligible Mississippians can start making appointments as early as Wednesday, Gov. Tate Reeves announced at a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

“This announcement marks a great milestone, and it is exciting news for those who have been working hard to keep our schools open and our streets safe,” Reeves said.

Reeves said thousands of new appointments will be available starting tomorrow for teachers and first responders.

He also struck an optimistic note on the state’s recent COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. Both have declined steadily following the post-holiday spike that brought the worst wave of infections and deaths the state has seen since the pandemic began.

He said Mississippi hopes to increase its vaccine supply and will get a small increase in doses next week.

“I sit before you today and say, the tunnel is not nearly as long today as it has been at any point over the last year, and that light at the end of the tunnel is getting brighter and brighter and brighter every single hour,” Reeves said.

According to the state’s draft vaccination plan prepared in October 2020, there are 125,000 public school staff and 28,545 university staff included in the “Critical Population” of educators.

Appointments can be scheduled through covidvaccine.umc.edu or by calling 877-978-6453.

This story will update with the full details from the press conference and the governor’s office.