Which pre-existing conditions qualify for a COVID-19 vaccine in Mississippi?

Mississippi is offering the COVID-19 vaccine to people ages 65 and up, and anyone over the age of 16 who suffers from a pre-existing condition.

The coronavirus vaccines are offered through 19 drive-thru sites that have been set up throughout the state, including at the Coast Coliseum in Biloxi and the Jackson County Civic Center in Pascagoula. Other sites are in Natchez, Hernando, Hattiesburg, Jackson, Laurel, Oxford, Meridian, Tupelo, Greenwood, Columbus, Canton, Philadelphia, Starkville, Batesville, McComb, Pearl, Flowood and Greenville.

A link to set up appointments is available at covidvaccine.umc.edu or by calling 877-374-4991. Vaccines are not available without an appointment.

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said Thursday that the current qualifications cover as many as 1.4 million Mississippians.

“A lot of people qualify right now,” Dobbs said.

“We receive a steady stream of 37,000 doses every week. When we get those doses available, they’ll be sent right away to our locations. We don’t have a stockpile. We’re using it in real time each week.”

‘Other medical conditions’ apply

As for what qualifies as a pre-existing condition, the Mississippi State Department of Health provides a list that determines who is qualified under the age of 65.

However, MSDH also says “other medical conditions as determined by your medical provider” also apply, so illnesses not on the list could qualify you for a vaccine.

Dobbs asks those with other illnesses or ailments to speak with their doctor.

“Within the CDC category, there is the main one and there’s this really complicated list of things that you need take into consideration,” Dobbs said.

“Rather than trying to do some sort of advance algorithm for people to work through on the website, if you don’t hit one of those main conditions, we really recommend you meet with your physician and see if the illness you have underlying is significant enough to warrant to seeking immunization at this time.”

Mississippi list of pre-existing conditions for COVID vaccine

▪ Cancer

▪ Chronic kidney disease

▪ Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

▪ Down Syndrome

▪ Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardio myopathies

▪ Immunocompromised state, a weakened immune system, from an organ transplant

▪ Obesity with a body mass index of 30 kg/m2 or higher but less than 40 kg/m2

▪ Severe obesity with a BMI of 40 kg/m2 or higher

▪ Pregnancy

▪ Sickle cell disease

▪ Smoking

▪ Diabetes

▪ Other medical conditions as determined by your medical provider

CDC list of pre-existing conditions

The Centers for Disease Control provides an additional list of conditions that might bring an increased risk:

▪ Moderate-to-severe asthma

▪ Cerebrovascular disease, which affects blood vessels and blood supply to the brain

▪ Cystic fibrosis

▪ Hypertension or high blood pressure

▪ Immunocomprised state from blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids or use of other immune weakening medicines

▪ Neurologic conditions, including dementia

▪ Liver disease

▪ Overweight, BMI greater than 25 kg/m2, but less than 30 kg/m2

▪ Pulmonary fibrosis

▪ Thalassemia, a type of blood disorder

▪ Type 1 diabetes mellitus