Do I still have to wear a mask at Mississippi casinos after state lifts mandate?

Wearing a mask was required of everyone visiting or working at one of the Mississippi Coast casinos since the Fourth of July.

It’s still required, even after Gov. Tate Reeves dropped the state mask mandate effective at 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 3.

If the mask order is dropped inside the casinos, it will be at the order of the Mississippi Gaming Commission.

On July 2, when COVID-19 cases were on the rise in the state’s first peak, the commission ordered that masks should be worn in all the casinos and removed temporarily while eating or drinking.

Now the number of coronavirus cases in the state is down to the level it was when the mask mandate was ordered, and the Gaming Commission is considering whether to let players and staff decide whether or not they want to wear a mask.

A decision is expected this week.

This story will update with new information as it is available.