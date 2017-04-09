Huge spring break turnout ‘more troublesome’ than expected, chief says

The highest turnout of spring breakers in recent memory led to a troublesome weekend for traffic congestion and crowd control generated reports of misbehavior, Biloxi Police Chief John Miller said.
An estimated 60,000 revelers showed up for the Biloxi Black Beach Weekend — a record turnout — which brought some unexpected problems in addition to heavier traffic than usual, he said. Last year, police estimated 35,000 people came out for spring break and police made a handful of arrests.
“It was probably one of the more troublesome spring breaks we’ve had in quite a few years,” Miller said.
“There were quiet a few more people, quite a few more incidents and several criminal complaints. And while we were trying to keep traffic moving, people were trying to cross the road wherever they wanted, causing drivers to slam on brakes.”
For most of the weekend, traffic moved at a snail’s pace along much of Beach Boulevard, also known as U.S. 90, in Gulfport and Biloxi. The gridlock spread to alternate routes, like Pass Road, commonly used by locals who want to avoid bumper-to-bumper traffic.
At one point, eastbound drivers on Pass Road, where traffic was stalled going east but flowing freely west, began driving east in one of the westbound lanes. A resident who spotted a Sun Herald photographer working rolled down his window and shouted, “(Biloxi Mayor) FoFo (Gilich) is going to hear about this.”
Meanwhile, tens of thousands of spring breakers soaked up the sun by day in mild temperatures and enjoyed nightlife from one end of the city to the other.
Most who were here behaved themselves, but we had some unexpected surprises.
John Miller, Biloxi police chief
A couple of shootings were reported, though neither occurred on the beach, and both are believed to be spring-break related, he said.
“Most who were here behaved themselves, but we had some unexpected surprises,” Miller said.
“There’s always a small group that cause the problems.”
Party Central for the event typically is in west Biloxi, spreading out from the Mississippi Coast Coliseum and from Rodenberg Avenue to Edgewater Mall along the beachfront.
Unexpectedly, an after-party in east Biloxi added to vehicular and pedestrian traffic until the party wore down about 5 a.m., Miller said Sunday.
Spring breakers came from across Mississippi and with heavy attendance from residents of Texas, Alabama, Georgia, Florida and Louisiana, he said.
“I think we had a lot of people who had never been here before,” he said. “They branched out from west Biloxi to east Biloxi.”
Problems included gambling, which can lead to fights, especially if alcohol is involved, Miller said.
Alcohol is not banned on Mississippi’s beaches, though glass containers are prohibited.
Miller said arrest numbers would be available later Sunday afternoon.
SunHerald.com will update this report.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
