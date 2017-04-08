Twerk Fest 4 at Biloxi Black Beach Weekend

A crowd of women watches on as performers dance onstage during the 2017 Twerk Fest held at the Mississippi Coast Convention Center Friday April 7, 2017.
Shannon Davidson
Special to the Sun Herald
Ty Washington, of Columbus, competes in Twerk Fest 4 at the Mississippi Coast Convention Center Friday April 7, 2017.
Brittany Wilson, of Indiana, and Zykia Stewart, of Lousiana, twerk onstage during Biloxi Black Spring Break festivities at the Mississippi Coast Convention Center on Friday April 7, 2017
A performer dances on stage during Twerk Fest at the Mississippi Coast Convention Center on Friday April 7, 2107.
A spring break couple converse before performers take the stage at Twerk Fest 2017 on Friday April 7,2017.
A spring breaker smiles for the crowd on stage at Twerk Fest, Friday April 7, 2017.
A Twerk Fest contestant demonstrates how to twerk during her freestyle routine at the Mississippi Coast Convention Center Friday April 7, 2017.
Twerking contestants perform on stage at the 2017 Twerk Fest during Biloxi Black Beach Weekend, Friday April 7, 2017.
