The crowds and the traffic at Biloxi Black Beach Weekend

Liri McNeal wears her python as a necklace as she walks along the beach at Biloxi Black Beach Weekend, Saturday.
Biloxi Black Beach Weekend participants gather for an impromptu sing along Saturday.
Keoshae Knight of Laurel walks along the beach during Biloxi Black Beach Weekend, Saturday.
Biloxi police work designated crossing areas so Biloxi Black Beach Weekend participants could cross U. S. 90 safely.
As traffic creeps down Beauvoir toward the coliseum, a Biloxi Black Beach Weekend participant takes her own pictures of the slow moving traffic.
Traffic moves at a snail's pace on Pass Road and Popps Ferry. Short trips became hour long ordeals as traffic for Biloxi Black Beach Weekend caused gridlock in some areas.
There was perfect beach weather for this year's Biloxi Black Beach Weekend.
Biloxi Black Beach Weekend participants pose for the camera, Saturday.
Trell Williams of Graham Ent., cooks hamburgers and hot dogs on the beach during Biloxi Black Beach Weekend.
Olivia Thomas and Kayla Timmons came to Biloxi Black Beach Weekend from Mobile.
Bull riding and twerking were events held during Saturday's Biloxi Black Beach Weekend.
Participants walk along the beach during Biloxi Black Beach Weekend, Saturday.
People came ready for the beach and fun during Biloxi Black Beach Weekend on Saturday.
Many came dressed for the beach for Saturday's Biloxi Black Beach Weekend.
An impromptu sing along starts along the beach near the Waffle House during Biloxi Black Beach Weekend.
Some west bound motorists on Pass Road in Biloxi decide to take over one of the east bound lanes, risking head on collisions during Springbreak traffic, Saturday night.
