Two injured in Saturday night shooting in Biloxi

Two people were injured in a shooting Saturday evening, Biloxi police said.
Witnesses told police the shooting, in the 2700 block of Pass Road about 10 p.m., was between two vehicles stopped next to each other in the middle of the street, said Biloxi Police Lt. Christopher DeBack in a press release.
Both vehicles were gone when officers arrived, but as police investigated the scene they learned two people had been brought to a local hospital saying they had been shot, DeBack said. Officers learned at the hospital the injuries were a result of the shooting on Pass Road.
Investigator Matthew DeDual said the incident was spring break-related but the victims, both in their late-20s, are local residents.
The motive behind the shooting is still under investigation.
Police have not released the names of anyone involved.
