CSX: ‘We’re aware of the accident history’ at Main Street crossing

Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich said he would consider closing Main Street at the CSX railroad tracks to buses and trucks with long wheelbases after a bus became stuck on the tracks and was hit by a train, the latest of three such crashes.

For the first time Tuesday, the results were deadly, with four senior citizens killed aboard a packed charter bus from Texas. Forty-one were treated for injuries.

In January, a Pepsi delivery truck got stuck on the tracks, and in March 2016, a casino tour bus stalled in the same spot.