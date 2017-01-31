Pedestrian struck, killed by Gulfport patrol car identified

A pedestrian struck by a Gulfport police vehicle and killed has been identified as Edward Lambert Jr., 54, of Bossier City, Louisiana.
Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove released Lambert’s name Tuesday afternoon after notifying a sister he died Jan. 19 after being struck on U.S. 49. The man’s name wasn’t released for almost two weeks because of a delay in notifying family.
The Biloxi Police Department is assisting with an investigation. Neither Gulfport nor Biloxi police have released any details about what caused the death just north of Airport Road.
The results of the investigation are expected to be turned over to the District Attorney’s Office and presented to a grand jury.
Anita Lee: 228-896-2331, @calee99
