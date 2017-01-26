Traffic

January 26, 2017 11:04 AM

Avoid traveling on U.S. 49 near airport until noon

By Robin Fitzgerald

rfitzgerald@sunherald.com

Gulfport

Traffic delays due to an accident reconstruction on U.S. 49 are expected until noon.

The area affected is between Airport Road and Middle Drive.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation issued an alert Thursday, saying police are directing traffic and delays are expected in both directions of travel.

The Gulfport Police Department also issued an alert.

The Biloxi Police Department is handling accident reconstruction, Gulfport Police Information Officer Joshua Bromen said.

Details were not immediately available.

SunHerald.com is working on an updated report.

