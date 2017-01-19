Harrison County

January 19, 2017 6:54 PM

Pedestrian struck, killed by Gulfport police vehicle

By Justin Vicory

A Gulfport police cruiser struck and killed a pedestrian on U.S. 49, Gulfport police Sgt. Josh Bromen said.

The crash occurred about 6 p.m. just north of Airport Road, Bromen said.

Bromen said the department has contacted the District Attorney’s Office. Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove is at the accident scene.

Both north- and southbound lanes of 49 between Airport Road and Creosote Road have been shut down.

The Sun Herald will have more information as soon as it becomes available.

