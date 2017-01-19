Pedestrian struck, killed by Gulfport police vehicle

A Gulfport police cruiser struck and killed a pedestrian on U.S. 49, Gulfport police Sgt. Josh Bromen said.
The crash occurred about 6 p.m. just north of Airport Road, Bromen said.
Bromen said the department has contacted the District Attorney’s Office. Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove is at the accident scene.
Both north- and southbound lanes of 49 between Airport Road and Creosote Road have been shut down.
