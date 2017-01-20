Investigators trying to learn what happened before man was hit

Less than 24 hours after a pedestrian was struck by a Gulfport police cruiser and killed on US 49, investigators are still trying to determine exactly what happened.
Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove on Friday morning said a 54-year-old white male was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. He said the man died at 6:01 p.m. Hargrove has not released the name of the deceased. He said an autopsy is scheduled for Friday.
The crash occurred about 6 p.m. just north of Airport Road, Gulfport police public information officer Josh Bromen said. The Biloxi Police Department and Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove are taking the lead on the investigation at the recommendation of the district attorney’s office, Bromen said.
Officials removed the body from the accident scene about 7:30 p.m.
What happened?
As of Friday morning, police investigators had still not commented on what caused the police cruiser to hit the pedestrian.
A heavy rainstorm hit the area about the time the person was hit, but details about how the accident occurred are still uncertain. Several officers were working with accident-reconstruction devices Thursday night.
Witnesses coming out of the Wal-Mart store, more than 200 yards to the east of the accident, told the SunHerald they heard an impact.
“We were leaving the Wal-Mart,” Nicole Pearson said, “and we heard what sounded like a large bang, a ‘Ka-boom.’ I thought it was two cars, just a bad wreck. When I got closer I saw the police.”
Both north- and southbound lanes of 49 between Airport Road and Creosote Road were still shut down for several hours Thursday night.
The Sun Herald will have more information as soon as it becomes available.
Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark
