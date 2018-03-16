Picayune lost both of their Winn-Dixie stores. Now they’re losing a pharmacy.

Walgreens’ purchase of Rite Aid stores is officially going to affect South Mississippi.
The Picayune Item reported the city’s Rite Aid store, located at 416 Memorial Boulevard, will close April 17. It’s one of more than 625 Rite Aid and Walgreens stores across the country that are closing and having their accounts transferred.
According to a sign at the Picayune store, pharmacy records will be transferred to Walgreens’ location at 1505 Highway 43 South.
With regard to current Rite Aid employees, Walgreens spokesman Phil Caruso told The Item, “we expect to have positions for the majority of affected team members at other locations.”
Forbes previously reported Walgreens bought 1,932 stores and distribution centers from Rite Aid for almost $4.4 billion.
Walgreens previously tried to buy Rite Aid entirely before the Federal Trade Commission nixed the deal, according to the report.
According to a store locator on Rite Aid’s website, there are five locations across the Coast, not including the Picayune store.
It was announced in February that two Winn-Dixie stores in Picayune will become Shoppers Value Foods. Another Winn-Dixie location in Biloxi announced Thursday its closing. Another, on Pass Road in Gulfport, closed in June 2017.
